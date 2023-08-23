Zach Holloway

Zach Holloway was recently promoted to head coach of the Western Oregon University cross country team.

 Photo courtesy of WOU

Holloway comes off six years as the distance coach for the running programs at Western. The first three years were under longtime WOU head coach Mike Johnson until Johnson’s retirement in 2020. The last three years were tenured under Octavious Gillespie-Bennett.

