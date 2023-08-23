Zach Holloway was recently promoted to head coach for the Western Oregon Wolves cross country team.
Holloway comes off six years as the distance coach for the running programs at Western. The first three years were under longtime WOU head coach Mike Johnson until Johnson’s retirement in 2020. The last three years were tenured under Octavious Gillespie-Bennett.
Gillespie will now have a more focused role within the track and field program.
A long-distance runner himself, Holloway had spent four years of his collegiate athletic career at Western, also running under Johnson. Johnson had recruited the steeplechase runner and later hired him after a 2-year coaching stint at Adams State where he was part of four National Championship teams in cross country and indoor track and field.
While Gillespie will still make appearances at the cross-country program, Holloway will continue his assistant coaching with the track and field team when the winter and fall seasons come around.
The former distance runner also recently helped decorate three more championship teams at WOU. The first of which came in 2022, when the women won their first GNAC outdoor track and field title since 2010. Then in 2023, his teams swept the GNAC indoor track and field titles for both men and women.
“I definitely won’t forget our men and women winning that indoor title, just because of how semi-unexpected it was,” Holloway mentioned. “We knew they’d compete and perform at a high level but I think that was one of the big surprises so that was a pretty cool moment.”
The men’s finish, also the first of sorts, came as another big surprise as they hadn’t won an indoor title since 2012.
“We’re one of the more underfunded teams in our conference and to compete with everyone in our conference that way was a pretty cool couple hours, essentially, at that meet,” Holloway said.
He recently coached Caitlin Heldt to be the school record holder in the 5k (17 minutes, 06 seconds). And for the men, he helped guide Bailey Smith, a 2023 grad, set the record in the indoor 5k (14:32).
Holloway also helped coach recent graduate Hunter Hutton to an NCAA championship final appearance in the indoor mile.
While his accomplishments grew on the field, his achievements off the field are what influenced Holloway to commit to Johnson’s program in the first place. He wants that to continue at Western as head coach. “Just seeing people graduate and being able to be a reference for them for jobs and different careers, because you know some people want to coach, some want to teach, some are into biology and all sorts of things. Those are some pretty cool moments as well, other than the conference championships and national championships,” said Holloway.
Holloway is preparing his team for their first meet at the Linfield Open in McMinville, Oregon, on Sept. 1.
