Western Oregon football will have its hands full on its day one opener of the football season.
They open on the road Aug. 31 against 2022 D1 National Champions South Dakota.
In pursuit of a repeat, the Jackrabbits return several key individuals from last season. They include starting quarterback Mark Gronowksi. Last season he had 26 touchdowns, with just 5 interceptions, and nearly 3,000 yards passing, while also rushing for 408 yards and 12 touchdowns.
The preseason runner-up for the Walter Payton award was not without help. His running back crew, including returnees Amar Johnson and Isaiah Davis, ran for 2,769 yards in 2022.
South Dakota returns most of their receiving corps, including the seniors Janke brothers. They combined for over 1,500 yards receiving and 15 touchdowns.
The Jackrabbits started off their 2022 campaign with a statement performance against the Big10’s Iowa Hawkeyes. If not for two safeties, the Jackrabbits may very well have pulled off an upset. Instead, they fell short 7-3.
From there, South Dakota handled business in the Missouri Valley Conference, with their defense leading the way, allowing the fewest total yards. The defensive secondary brings back Dyshawn Gales who led the team in interceptions with four.
The test all season was finally defeating rival North Dakota State. They would be tested twice, once in conference play and finally in the National Championship.
They ended with a season of historical firsts including a win over North Dakota State, first national ranking at number one and first national championship.
The team features over half-a-dozen players on multiple All-Conference preseason watch lists and another six on several All-American watch lists.
Along with Gronowski, Davis and Jaxon Janke have been spotlighted to win the Walter Payton award.
Western kicks off the second season in a row against a D1 school. Last year, the Wolves had an uphill battle against Weber State.
Weber pushed them back in the running department with a net loss of –34 yards on the ground. Western’s all-time leading rusher in total yards last season in Omari Dixon-Land was curtailed.
The only upside from that game was a safety in Weber’s first drive. Weber ran away with the victory, 41-5.
WOU will have to see more production in their passing offense if they look to come out ahead. That means junior Gannon Winker will have to supersede his performance of 129 yards through the air and minimize the turnovers from last season’s debut in which he threw three interceptions.
He will have a tough secondary to throw against as well as a stout front seven.
The Aug. 31 contest has a 5 p.m. kickoff start.
