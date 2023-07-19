WOU

The transfer portal isn’t what it’s made out to be at smaller division 2 schools, like its presentation at the larger D1 power-5 conference universities. Smaller colleges, however, still get their transfers in from junior colleges as well as D1 schools. Western Oregon hauled two from junior colleges and one from D1 Air Force Academy this offseason.

First up is Elijah King, a 5’11” 190 lb defensive back transferring in from Sacramento City College, out of Elk Grove, California. Prior to his transfer, he played a total of 10 games at Sac State, amassing 35 tackles, a sack and four pass breakups. King has a great jump on the ball in pass breakup situations and could help bolster his new team who gave up the third most yards in the conference in passing last season.

