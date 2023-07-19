The transfer portal isn’t what it’s made out to be at smaller division 2 schools, like its presentation at the larger D1 power-5 conference universities. Smaller colleges, however, still get their transfers in from junior colleges as well as D1 schools. Western Oregon hauled two from junior colleges and one from D1 Air Force Academy this offseason.
First up is Elijah King, a 5’11” 190 lb defensive back transferring in from Sacramento City College, out of Elk Grove, California. Prior to his transfer, he played a total of 10 games at Sac State, amassing 35 tackles, a sack and four pass breakups. King has a great jump on the ball in pass breakup situations and could help bolster his new team who gave up the third most yards in the conference in passing last season.
Next, Western went out and signed tight-end David Payne, who spent his two seasons of 2021-22 at Monterey Peninsula College in Monterey, California. He’s also from northern California, in nearby Sacramento. Payne is a big body at 6’2” 240 lbs. who will get out and block second, third and fourth defenders if he must. He’s strong and absorbs contact making defenders bounce off of him upon catches as well.
Finally, the Wolves signed Kainoa Sayre, a running back from Air Force Academy, who is returning to his home state. He graduated from Tualatin High School. While the 6’0” and 185-pound back didn’t see a down at Air Force, he was the 22nd best prospect in Oregon coming out of high school in 2020 according to 247sports. In his senior year for the Timberwolves, Sayre garnered 1283 yards on the ground on 162 carries. He also added 30 touchdowns. There’s a clear reason why the run-heavy Air Force recruited the three-star prospect.
