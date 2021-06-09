Itemizer-Observer report

MONMOUTH — Randi Lydum, Western Oregon University’s (WOU) interim executive director of intercollegiate athletics for the past year, has been named to the permanent role following a national search.

Lydum, a graduate of WOU (in the Western Oregon State College era), returned to her alma mater in 2012 to take on the role of assistant athletic director for compliance/SWA. As a former student-athlete, Lydum has used her varied experience as a head coach, faculty member and student success specialist, to transition into athletic administration.

“I am thrilled for the opportunity to serve as the director of athletics at Western Oregon,” Lydum said. “While this past year has been unusual, I am energized by our student-athletes’ commitment to WOU and am planning for full competitive seasons this fall.”

Lydum helped guide the Wolves through a challenging year, adjusting to the pandemic while still providing opportunities for WOU student-athletes. Teams returned to strength and conditioning workouts and practice during the fall, but were not cleared for competition until February. Several WOU athletic teams returned to competition this spring with baseball, softball and men’s and women’s track & field competing in condensed seasons culminating in GNAC championships.

Western Oregon hosted the GNAC Softball tournament and competed in the four-team event. WOU also hosted the GNAC Track & Field Championship with the men finishing second and the women finishing fifth. The Wolves Baseball team finished second in the NCAA West Regional Championship after also finishing second in GNAC play. Women’s soccer and volleyball played condensed non-conference schedules this spring, while the football and basketball programs were unable to compete due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Western Oregon University competes in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference sponsoring 13 men’s and women’s varsity sports that include football, baseball, men’s basketball, men’s cross country, men’s indoor and outdoor track and field, women’s basketball, softball, women’s cross country, women’s soccer, women’s indoor and outdoor track and field and volleyball.