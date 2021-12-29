MONMOUTH — After getting through a COVID-19 detour, the Western Oregon Wolves women’s basketball team is eager to see what it has against league competition – and hopefully show the other teams a thing or two.
WOU hasn’t had the chance to play a Great Northwest Athletic Conference game this season. The Wolves had their opening games, both at home and against Alaska Fairbanks and Alaska Anchorage, called off due to a COVID-19 outbreak.
The Wolves are 4-3 overall going into their first GNAC game, which is set for Thursday night at Western Washington.
Coach Holli Howard-Carpenter, in her ninth season, likes several things about her squad.
Depth is one of them.
That showed in the Wolves’ last counting game, as they were still out four players because of the virus but used the 10 available in a 77-39 rout of visiting Corban on Dec. 11.
“Our Nos. 6 to 10 could compete with anybody’s 6 to 10,” she said. “Everybody’s improving, too, and that helps with making for competitive practices.”
It’s a young team, with seven freshmen, four sophomores, four juniors and one graduate transfer.
But, “I don’t feel like our freshmen play like freshmen,” Howard-Carpenter said. “They’re not making mistakes inexperienced players would be making. And they’re not playing scared. They’re giving it their all. Playing and having fun.”
Perhaps that’s due largely to generally low expectations elsewhere for the WOU team (the Wolves were 6-21 overall and 3-17 in the GNAC in 2019-20).
“We have nothing to lose,” Howard-Carpenter said.
The players seem to have embraced the underdog role and the chance to prove it shortsighted.
“They’re sold on turning the program around,” Howard-Carpenter said. “We’re playing with a little chip on our shoulder.
I have high expectations for this team.”
She said the Wolves don’t have a clear handle yet on their calling card/identity, though.
“We’re still trying to figure that out,” she said. “But we have been able to transition and get easier buckets. That’s when the game is fun for us, when we’re running the floor and defensively really trying to put pressure on teams, to play really hard-nosed defense.”
Key players so far have included Meadow Aragon and Tresai McCarver.
Aragon, a 5-11 sophomore forward from Grass Valley, California, leads WOU with 13.6 points per game (and is the only player in double figures).
The 5-5 McCarver, a junior guard who hails from Renton, Washington, is second with 9.3 points.
Aragon is first in rebounds (7.7), with McCarver third at 4.3, and McCarver has a team-leading 3.9 assists. Aragon also is shooting .609 from the field and .789 at the free-throw line.
The Wolves took a two-game trip to Texas in late November. They lost 66-56 to Texas A&M-Kingsville and 83-59 to Texas A&M International – and the trip might have been even more costly.
“I think we brought it (COVID-19) home from Texas,” Howard-Carpenter said. “There’s always that risk when you travel. I’m guessing we probably got it at the airport. But we contained it to our team.”
The coach was among those who had it.
“For most of our team, symptoms were mild. Two kids didn’t have symptoms at all,” she said. “For me it was congestion, and I lost my taste and smell, but the hardest part was being away from the team, not being able to be there with them. So when the games were postponed, it made the quarantine easier to deal with.
“We were quarantined, and some kids missed a whole week. It was a lot of cold and congestion.”
It helped that “the first kid who got it reported early, so we were on high alert.”
League protocols require players to come back somewhat gradually, in stages, working their way back up to full practices.
“We’ve bounced back pretty well,” Howard-Carpenter said. “And I can tell from some good practices that we’re finding ourselves a little bit.”
