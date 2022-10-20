Central and Dallas are 4-2 heading into the game on Friday, Oct. 21, and both firmly sit in the top 13 OSAA rankings with the top 16 teams in 5A advancing to the postseason. Central is looking to end a postseason drought while Dallas is trying to follow up on their trip to the quarterfinals last year with another playoff run. However, the winner of this game could give themselves better position as they enter the final weeks of their regular seasons.
Clashing styles
Stylistically the Dragons and Panthers couldn’t look more different but what they both do well is score points. The Panthers play a spread system and like to get their playmakers in open space. Since Central's first game of the season against South Albany, the Panthers haven’t had a point total under 35 and have been outscoring their opponents a combined 168-55 in their recent winning streak.
Dallas likes to confuse opposing defenses with their motions on offense and their offensive line along with their stable of running backs lead their ground game.
Despite a different look on offense as opposed to some other teams, the Dragons’ offense can hang with anyone as they average 34 points per contest. Dallas in a few games this year has imposed their will on opponents and at times averaged over 300 rushing yards per game.
Keys to the game
The keys for Dallas: If the Dragons want to come out of panther stadium with the win they will have to make sure Central's offense can’t find the rhythm they’ll be looking to establish early. Dallas’ pass rush will have to make Central senior QB Chase Nelson uncomfortable and not allow him time in the pocket to read through his progressions. Offensively the Dragons will have to run the ball effectively and see if they can control the line of scrimmage and allow that to set up their passing game led by quarterback Owen Hess and receiver Isaiah Mosley.
The keys for Central: If central wants to win the defense will need to be ready for a physical 48 minutes with Dallas’ unrelenting ground attack. On offense, the Panthers will need to make sure Nelson can have adequate time to throw and get the ball to his receivers and allow them to make plays. Senior runningback Kohler Hernandez who averages 120 yards rushing per game will also need to be a big factor in this game for the Panthers if Central hopes to get another important win.
Dallas will hope to bounce back after a 29-26 defeat to South Albany last week and extend their winning streak over Central to four games. While Central is looking to keep their winning streak going to five and get their first win against Dallas since 2018.
