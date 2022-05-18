Itemizer-Observer
The Capital Pioneers haven’t played a game in nearly three weeks, but things are looking potentially better for them.
The Pioneers, a Salem-based Women’s Football Alliance team, have gone up in the rankings enough to where, if they win their two remaining regular-season games, they would go back to the national playoffs.
“It looks like we have destiny in our hands,” coach Mike Putnam said.
Before the playoffs, and a likely first-round match-up in Phoenix against the Arizona Outkast, the Pioneers have to win Saturday at the Seattle Spartans and May 28 against the Portland Shockwave at McNary High.
The Pioneers are 4-0 in their second season of tackle football. They were 6-0 last year, then lost to the Outkast in the first round of the playoffs.
Seattle is coming off a 14-8 loss Saturday to the Oregon Cougars, a team in Eugene. And the Pioneers beat the Spartans 20-8 McNary on April 23. But the Spartans recently beat the Shockwave and pose some problems for opponents. Enough that Saturday’s 6 p.m. game at French Field in Kent, Washington could be considered a “trap” game for a Pioneers team coming off its most impressive win, 46-7 over the Shockwave on April 30 in Milwaukie.
“Absolutely,” Putnam said. “Seattle is the most physical team we’ve played this year. They have some large players who are really strong and hard to move.”
Having said that, “other than when we had to make a goal-line stand in the first half, I felt we were pretty much in control when we played them earlier, and we’re confident we can match the physicality and play a better football game.”
The two weeks off “have come at the right time for us,” Putnam said. “It’s allowed us to get some of our players healed up. And we’ve had great attendance at our practices and (online) chalk talks from these women, who all have jobs or family obligations, too.
“I don’t think anyone on our staff is worried about the layoff.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.