Every season is new, but this one has a real feel of newness for the Western Oregon baseball team.
The last two years, with play either canceled or played around
COVID-19 concerns, the NCAA granted all college baseball players an extra year of eligibility. The Wolves wound up with 18 seniors on their 2021 team, with six freshmen and five sophomores. This year, WOU has 10 seniors, with eight freshmen and six sophomores. Only three full-time position starters and a handful of pitchers return.
“We’ve got quite a few new faces,” Coach Kellen Walker said.
The Wolves will get on a bus Wednesday bound for warmer weather and their first games of the 2022 season. They’re headed for Fresno to play Fresno Pacific four times in three days, with single games Thursday and Saturday and a doubleheader on Friday.
Walker wants to use a lot of his 30-man travel squad this week (out of a 35-player roster). It’s a chance to see the players, the new ones especially, in game action and assess their readiness and progress since fall.
“I know it’s a cliché, but it’s going to take a group effort for us to be successful,” Walker said. “A lot of new faces will get significant playing time. We’ll need key contributions up and down the roster.”
Walker said the team fortunately hasn’t been dealing with a lot of COVID-19 issues of late.
“Our institution and administration have done a phenomenal job in continuing to move forward and get us closer to normal,” he said.
The Wolves will be in Turlock, California, to face Stanislaus State with the same drill, four games in three days, Feb. 11-13.
Next after that will be the home debut. WOU will welcome Eastern Oregon for doubleheaders on Feb. 19 and 20.
The Great Northwest Athletic Conference season starts March 4 with a four-game weekend at Monmouth against Montana State Billings.
The conference tournament is May 12-13 at Western Oregon.
Hopefully it all comes off, or at least almost all of it, which would be unlike 2020. Play halted that year after WOU’s 6-6 start – and never returned until 2021.
WOU has been to the GNAC tournament every year under Walker, dating to 2013.
The 2021 season ended on a strong note for the Wolves. They won 10 in a row late and made it to the NCAA West Regional championship game, finishing No. 22 in the national poll. It was their first regional appearance since 2012.
“A lot of seniors made an extra effort to come back and play,” Walker said.
Coming off that success story, the Wolves are fourth in the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association West Region rankings for 2022, behind the top three of Azusa Pacific, Northwest Nazarene and Chico State.
Western Oregon was second behind defending GNAC champion Northwest Nazarene in the recent conference coaches poll.
This is Walker’s 10th season with the Wolves. His teams have gone 213-130 (.621), including 163-73 (.691) in conference play. He’s guided WOU to four GNAC tournament championships.
The 2022 pitching staff has some key returnees who started or relieved.
Mike Peterson has been named to the All-West region team by the NCBWA and the American Baseball Coaches Association/Rawlings. A 6-5 senior from Pullman, Washington, he had team bests of wins (6-0 record), starts (8) and innings (49) last season, with 35 strikeouts, 13 walks and a 3.31 ERA.
“He’s a competitive kid who has worked his tail off,” Walker said. “He’s just been a winner since he’s been here.”
Other likely starters out of the chute are 6-0 junior Matthew Dunaway from Mililani, Hawaii and 6-3 senior Seth Kuykendall from Spokane, Washington.
In 2021, Dunaway led the starters in ERA (3.06) and was 3-1 with seven starts, 49 strikeouts and 12 walks. He was all-GNAC second team.
Kuykendall went 3-0 with two starts and eight appearances. He is coming off a hip injury that forced the coaching staff to monitor his workload last season.
“He feels good and is healthy, so I see him getting a lot more innings,” Walker said.
The fourth spot in the starting rotation is more up for grabs.
Michael Moore and Joe Kinsky are among the candidates for starts, along with some transfers and high school freshmen, Walker said.
Moore is a 6-4 senior from Churchill High in Eugene who had a bullpen-low 1.42 ERA in 6 1/3 innings last season. Kinsky, a 6-0 senior, hails from Denver.
All of those pitchers are right-handers.
The roster has four juniors, three sophomores and two freshmen pitchers as well, and Walker will be looking for arms to back up Peterson and Dunaway.
“It’s week to week, but some of the new guys are in the mix,” Walker said. “We feel pretty good with the depth in our staff.”
With the GNAC schedule setup, having lots of arms and the ability to use different starters is a plus, because teams play one another eight times, not counting potential postseason match-ups.
And it helps if pitchers, especially the starters, have a variety of stuff to throw at opposing batters.
“You get more looks at pitchers, so in the second half of the season especially, the ability to make adjustments to get guys out and not stay with just one pitch is important,” Walker said.
Catcher Anthony Zellner is back behind the plate. He’s a senior from West Salem High.
“He started playing well the second half of last year, especially
offensively,” Walker said. “He does a good job with the pitchers. He’s a tough kid who’s committed to Western Oregon University baseball.”
Junior Justyn Herzog from Hillsboro’s Century High is the probable starter at third base.
“He’s a special defender,” Walker said.
At shortstop is Derek Maiben, and his twin brother Jacob is pegged for center field. Both are from Newberg. Derek hit .300 a year ago and had team highs of 50 hits, 34 runs and seven stolen bases, earning first-team all-GNAC honors. Jacob batted .337 with a team-high seven doubles and made the all-league second team.
“Both those guys are super competitive and pretty talented,” Walker said.
Ryan Witt is a senior out of Monroe, Washington. He was more of a utility player last season but for now has won the job at first.
Second base and the corner outfield spots are probably the most open positions on the lineup card.
Walker grew up in Roseburg and played for Roseburg High before spending two years at the community college and two years at Point Loma in California.
He finished his college education at Western Oregon, where he earned a degree in exercise science and began to teach and coach.
“I’ve been pretty blessed to be here,” he said. “Met my wife here, and we have two awesome daughters.”
His wife starred as Tyler Sutherland in softball for WOU and was inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame, after prepping for Crater High and growing up in Medford.
Daughters Grace and Lucy are ages 10 and 7.
“They’re more into music” than diamond sports, Walker said. “The oldest is into guitar and dog training and 4H. The youngest is doing gymnastics.”
