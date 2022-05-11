Itemizer-Observer
Baseball
Co-regular season champion Western Oregon will be the No. 2 seed in the three-team Great Northwest Athletic Conference tournament this week at the WOU Baseball Field.
The first game, set for 10 a.m. Thursday, weather permitting, will match the Wolves and No. 3 Montana State Billings.
Top-seeded Northwest Nazarene, which tied WOU at 21-11 in the league standings, will face MSU Billings (16-16) at 1 p.m.
At 4 p.m., Western Oregon plays Northwest Nazarene.
The top teams after Thursday’s games will meet Friday at noon, again if the weather cooperates. If necessary, a deciding fifth game of the tournament will be played at 3 p.m. Friday.
An 0-2 team after the first day would be eliminated, and the other two teams would play the second day in double-elimination.
If all three teams are 1-1 after the opening day, Northwest Nazarene will go into the championship round, awaiting the winner of a game between WOU and MSU Billings.
The tournament winner gets the GNAC’s automatic berth into the NCAA Division-II championships.
The Wolves had a shot at the No. 1 GNAC seed – and the outright regular-season title – last weekend. They needed to complete a four-game sweep at Saint Martin’s. The Wolves won the first two games, played Wednesday, but dropped the third game 6-4 on Saturday. The finale went to Western Oregon by the same 6-4 score, securing for the Wolves a piece of the regular-season title.
Northwest Nazarene and Western Oregon were 4-4 in head-to-head games, but the Nighthawks got the No. 1 seed on a tiebreaker, as they had the better record this season against MSU Billings.
The Wolves beat Saint Martin’s on Wednesday 4-0 and 2-1.
In the third game of that series, the Saints led all the way, though by only 5-4 until they added a run in the eighth. Saint Martin’s outhit the Wolves 13-5.
In the fourth game, the Saints outhit WOU 14-4 but left 14 runners on base. Jacob Maiben, senior center fielder and leadoff man, was 2 for 4 for Western Oregon with a double and two RBIs.
The May 4 doubleheader with Saint Martin’s was a showcase for Western Oregon’s pitching.
In the opener, Mike Peterson (3-0) gave up three hits in six innings, Sebasten Boivon allowed one hit in one inning and Matthew Dunaway gave up one hit in two innings. The trio had two walks and nine strikeouts.
In Game 2, Arturo Alvarez (7-0) worked seven of the eight innings, giving up four hits and one run, with one walk and eight strikeouts. Bryce Bond earned his second save with a hitless eighth. The winning run came on Leighton Moniz’s RBI single.
Track and field
The GNAC championships are Friday and Saturday at Ellensburg, Washington.
The decathlon and pentathlon took place May 2-3 at Bellingham, Wash., and the Wolves scored well (18 points) in the seven-event women’s competition.
Jenelle Hurley paced WOU with a second-place finish. She totaled a career-high 4,821 points and trailed winner Elena Cano of Alaska Anchorage by 115 points. McCall DeChenne of Central Washington placed third with 4,751.
Hurley, a freshman from Hidden Valley High in Grants Pass, now ranks second all-time at WOU. The school record of 5,090, set by Bridget Johnson, has stood since 2006.
Hurley’s previous pentathlon best was 4,596, set in 2021. Her previous season best was 4,480.
Also for Western Oregon, freshman Amity Deters from Perrydale High was fourth with a PR of 4,373 points, sophomore Ana Popchock sixth (PR 4,167) and freshman Macy Clemens seventh (PR 3,977) in the eight-woman field.
Hurley was first in one event, the long jump, and had PR’s in the 200 meters, shot put and javelin. She was second in the javelin, third in three events and fourth in the other two.
A year ago, she finished third in the GNAC heptathlon with 4,519 points. This year, she lowered her time by almost one second in the 200 (running 26.25) and by more than seven seconds in the 800 (2:30.53). She improved by more than five feet in the shot to 33-8 1/2, by more than 16 feet in the javelin to 117-8 and by nearly a foot and half in the long jump, going 18-10 ½.
* Western Oregon athletes also competed last week in the Oregon Twilight at Eugene, the Portland Twilight at Lewis and Clark College and the Linfield Open in McMinnville.
At Linfield, Hurley competed in the triple jump and 400 hurdles for the first time and won both. She jumped 36-6 ¼ and clocked 1:06.31. She also teamed with Madeline Lambing, Jessy Hart and Deters to win the 4x400 relay in 4:02.48.
Popchock was second in the 100 and 100 hurdles at Linfield. Hart was second in the 200 with a PR of 26.09. Lambing was second in the 400 hurdles.
Maliyah Thompson was third in the 100 hurdles. Clemens was third in the triple jump thanks to a PR of 36-1 ¼. Lindie Larson was third in her first 3,000 steeplechase.
Justin Conklin won the men’s 110 hurdles. Devin Hasher was second in the high jump. Marlon Harrison was second in the triple jump. Gabe Arce-Torres, Dominique Loggins, Conklin and Amari Hendrix ran second in the 4x100.
At the Twilight, Kaylee Wright placed second in the women’s javelin, while Austin Goldstein was fifth in the men’s javelin and Thompson fifth in the women’s 100.
Softball
The Wolves had one all-GNAC first-team selection and three second-teamers from their 24-26 season.
Senior shortstop Logan Carlos was voted unanimously to the all-league first team.
Senior pitcher Maddie Mayer, sophomore catcher Natalie Willoughby and junior first baseman Zoie Recolan were second-team picks.
Carlos was named the GNAC player of the week after hitting for the cycle in the Wolves’ final game an 8-5 victory at Central Washington.
Carlos led the Wolves with a .380 season batting average. That was No. 6 in the conference.
Carlos was first on her team in other various other categories – runs scored (37 in 50 games, third in the GNAC), hits (65, first in the GNAC) and triples (six, which led the league). She tied for first for WOU in walks (23).
Carlos also hit nine doubles and was second on the club in home runs with 10, one behind Willoughby.
The catcher tied for the GNAC lead with 11 homers and ranked second on the Wolves with a .355 average (10th in the league).
Willoughby and Carlos were 1-2 on their team in RBIs, with 39 and 37. Willoughby tied for fourth and Carlos ranked sixth in the conference.
Carlos was first in the GNAC with a .678 slugging percentage, and Willoughby was second at .674.
Carlos ranked fifth in GNAC on-base percentage (.465). Willoughby was eighth (.438).
Willoughby and Recolan, who was not planning to return for another season, shared the team lead in doubles with 12 apiece.
Recolan was third in hitting (.343, 11th in the GNAC). She ranked ninth in the league in on-base percentage (.437).
Sophie Franklin, a sophomore outfielder, was fourth on the team at .298 and led the Wolves in stolen bases, making it safely 12 times out of 14 attempts. She also got hit by 10 pitches, which tied for the GNAC lead.
Mayer finished with a 9-10 record and team-low ERA of 3.11, which ranked fifth in the conference. She led the Wolves in innings pitched (117, fourth in the GNAC) and had 83 strikeouts with 40 walks.
Chelsea Smith, a junior, was 9-6 with a 3.81 ERA, 102 strikeouts and 54 walks.
Senior Reilly Tidwell was 4-6 and had a 3.47 ERA, 58 strikeouts and 57 walks.
The team ERA was 3.85.
Football
The Wolves’ spring game is 2 p.m. Saturday at McArthur Field. Tailgating begins at noon. The game is free to the public.
The season starts in 3 ½ months, with Western Oregon going to perennial Big Sky Conference contender Weber State in Ogden, Utah for a Sept. 1 opening game.
The home opener figures to have Western Oregon highly favored Sept. 10 against Lincoln, a second-year program out of Oakland, California.
Then comes the first of nine Lone Star Conference games, Sept. 17 at Western New Mexico in Silver City, N.M.
