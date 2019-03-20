MONMOUTH – The Western Oregon University baseball team earned a doubleheader victory at their home field on Saturday against the Concordia Cavaliers, clinching a 7-2 victory for their first game and posting their first shutout of the season to close out the evening 11-0.

Concordia (6-15 overall, 4-8 Great Northwest Athletic Conference) opened the first game by jumping to an early lead, nabbing a pair of runs in the first inning to set them apart 2-0 until the Wolves (11-3 overall, 9-3 GNAC) clinched a run of their own to close out the frame.

The next three innings went scoreless until the fifth inning, when the Wolves brought their claws out and plated five runs on seven hits.

Senior Jared McDonald doubled in two in the inning, and was supported by six singles.

Senior Patrick Chung went 3-5, scoring two runs and picking up one RBI.

Junior Alex Roth pitched eight complete innings for the day, allowing two runs on four hits, walking two and striking out nine.

In the second game, junior Austin Crowson pitched the first shutout of the year for the Wolves, throwing seven innings, allowing four hits and striking out seven for the win.

The Wolves didn’t take long to get things going, scoring in five consecutive frames to start things off, slicing four runs in the third and fifth frames.

Junior Connor McCord cranked out a doubleheader, going 4-6 with four runs, three RBI and three walks.

On Sunday, the Wolves picked up another pair of wins, 12-1 and 8-0, against Concordia at the WOU baseball field.

Senior Jacob Fricke was on the mound in the first game, throwing 6 innings, allowing one run on five hits, on walk and six strikeouts.

Junior Blayze Arcano collected a double, scored one run and five RBI, going 5-for-6 for the day.

Senior Gabe Benavides threw seven scoreless innings in the second game, allowing four hits, one walk and striking out five.

Freshman Jacob Maiben clinched his first home run of the season, going 2-for-2, three runs scored and three RBI.

The Wolves hit the road next week for a four-game series against Northwest Nazarene on March and 23 in Nampa, Idaho.