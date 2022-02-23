Itemizer-Observer
Men’s basketball
Western Oregon’s only game last week was a 72-64 loss to visiting Northwest Nazarene.
The Wolves honored their lone senior, guard Tyreek Price from Cincinnati.
Junior forward John Morrill-Keeler paced the home team with 17 points. He and junior guard Cameron Cranston shared game rebounding honors with nine apiece. Cranston added 12 points, as did Price and junior guard Yosani Clay.
A game at home against Central Washington was canceled last week due to COVID-19 issues.
WOU was 4-9 in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference and 5-16 overall going into this week.
The Wolves were slated to play host to Western Washington on Monday. WOU is down to its final two games of the regular season – Thursday at Alaska Anchorage and Saturday at Alaska Fairbanks.
Every team in the league will compete in the GNAC championships March 2-5 at Saint Martin’s.
Women’s basketball
The Wolves lost 66-46 at home to Central Washington and 64-63 to Northwest Nazarene last week.
In the CWU game, 5-11 sophomore forward Meadow Aragon led Western Oregon with 12 points, but the Wolves shot .317 from the field to Central Washington’s .560.
Sophomore guards Cali McClave and Princy Paaluhi-Caulk each had 13 points versus Northwest Nazarene, and Aragon led all rebounders with 11.
Western Oregon trailed Central Washington only 29-24 at halftime, but was down 47-32 after three quarters.
Northwest Nazarene trailed 50-46 through three quarters after hitting an off-balance 3 at the buzzer. NNU took the lead at 55-52 on a fast-break 3 with eight minutes remaining. WOU led only once more.
A rebound basket by Aragon pulled WOU to within 62-60, and Paaluhi-Caulk hit a short shot with one minute left to tie the score at 62-62.
Junior guard Tresai McCarver was fouled on a penetration shot with 32 seconds remaining and made one free throw to give the Wolves a one-point lead.
The Nighthawks scored inside with 14.5 seconds to play to go up 64-63.
Paaluhi-Clark missed off the dribble from 10 feet, and a jump ball on the rebound went to NNU, which ran out the final 0.8 seconds.
WOU finished the week with an 8-14 season record and 4-11 GNAC mark.
The Wolves were scheduled to play Monday at home against Seattle Pacific. They have two regular-season games remaining – Thursday at Alaska Anchorage and Saturday at Alaska Fairbanks.
The GNAC tournament, for every team in the conference, is March 2-5 at Lacey, Wash.
Volleyball
Western Oregon has hired former Concordia (Portland) assistant Kaiao Nahale-e as head coach.
He was an interim head coach at NCAA Division III Lewis & Clark after the closure of Concordia, where he spent five years. He also was an assistant at Saint Martin’s and head coach at Beaverton High.
Baseball
The Wolves split two games at home against Eastern Oregon last weekend. Two other games were canceled.
WOU improved to 6-4 overall.
EOU took the opener 3-1 in 10 innings.
Western Oregon came back to win 2-1 in seven innings, punching in the winning run on senior Jacob Maiben’s sixth-inning sacrifice fly. It made a winner out of senior Seth Kuykendall (2-1), who allowed four hits and one run (unearned) over six innings. Michael Moore worked a hitless seventh for his second save.
Western Oregon plays two non-conference games at Central Washington on Saturday, then opens league play at home with doubleheaders versus Montana State Billings on Friday, March 4 and Saturday March 5.
• Jacob Maiben’s play in a 3-1 series victory Feb. 11-13 at Stanislaus State earned him Great Northwest Athletic Conference Player of the Week honors. The senior center fielder from Newberg hit .438 and was 9 for 9 in the field. He hit in all four games, scored one run in each game and was 3 for 3 on stolen-base attempts.
• The Wolves began last week ranked fourth in the National College Baseball Writers Association West Region. Point Loma, Chico State and Concordia-Irvine were 1-2-3, with Cal Poly Pomona No. 5. MSU Billings was tied for ninth.
Softball
In the first four of six games at Kaneohe, Hawaii, the Wolves went 2-2.
Western Oregon split two games each with Hawaii-Hilo and Hawaii Pacific. A final doubleheader, versus Chaminade, was to have been played Monday.
Hawaii-Hilo won the first game 8-4, and Western Oregon took the nightcap 9-0 on Friday.
Hawaii Pacific won a wild, back-and-forth first game on Saturday 13-11, with each team stroking 17 hits. Then the Wolves won 5-3 in the eighth inning, with sophomore Natalie Willoughby’s double driving in the go-ahead run and Willoughby scoring on junior Kirah McGlothan’s sacrifice fly.
Pitcher Chelsea Smith won the second game against Hawaii-Hilo with a two-hitter. She then allowed seven hits and three runs in eight innings to get to 5-0 as the Wolves climbed to 9-4.
Western Oregon has a Saturday non-conference doubleheader at home against Montana State Billings. The teams also will play two games at WOU on Sunday.
