It’s not by accident that Western Oregon junior Cameron Cranston is one of the top basketball players in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference.
The 6-6 forward with guard skills has been grooming for this role since he was born in Vancouver, Washington to a long-time high school basketball coach and his wife.
“My mom says my first steps were toward a basketball and I always had one in my hands,” says Cranston.
He took his first steps onto a court for organized basketball through the YMCA at age 5. He developed into the Washington State Player of the Year and was a two-time all-state player in leading Union High to three consecutive league championships.
At WOU, he has blossomed the past two seasons, where, as of this week, he was tied for second in the GNAC scoring (18.8 points per game), fourth in 3-pointers made (2.6), ninth in 3-point accuracy (.426), 17th in rebounding (5.3) and tied for third in steals (1.6). He is the Wolves’ leader in points, steals and blocks and ranks second in rebounding and assists.
WOU head basketball coach Wes Pifer said earlier this season that Cranston could have deserved conference Player of the Year honors if the Wolves had been able to string together a few more wins. His second WOU team was 5-16 overall and 4-9 in the GNAC through last week.
And to Pifer, it’s no mystery why Cranston stands out.
“Cam is very intentional in everything about his game,” Pifer says. “He cares about it deeply.”
Cranston eats, sleeps and breathes basketball, and when he isn’t doing one of those things, he’s working on his game in other ways.
“I’ll give you an example,” Pifer says. “We land in Billings (Montana) at 5 p.m. the day before a game this year, and we’re not able to go practice. But at the hotel, I find him in the gym in a full sweat on the treadmill and lifting weights.”
The next night, Cranston scored 23 points in the first half and finished with a career-high 35. And, when he can get into a basketball gym, you can’t keep him out.
“I’ll come into my office on a Saturday and Sunday when we don’t have a game and there he is on the court getting his shots up,” Pifer says.
The work ethic and skills come from boyhood, when Mike Cranston had his son shooting and dribbling year-round.
“Dad had me do a lot of dribbling drills - one ball, two balls, a ball in a plastic bag, so it’s slippery,” Cameron recalls. “He’s a guru.”
Cameron would be the first to credit his father and say being a coach’s son has been a blessing and big advantage.
“Cam is a very cerebral player,” Pifer says. “And he doesn’t have a lot of holes in his game.”
Cranston grew up with two sisters. Amica is 3 1/2 years older,
Courtney one year younger. Both played basketball; Amica went to Lower Columbia Community College in Longview, Wash., and Courtney is a senior on the team at San Diego Christian.
“My older sister was always bigger than me growing up,” Cameron says. “We’d play one-on-one and she’d just back me down and shoot over me. That’s probably where I got my competitiveness.”
Mike Cranston coached at another Vancouver high school, Mountain View, for 25 years, but stepped down when Cameron began playing for Union so he could watch his son’s games and occasionally help out. Mike then coached Courtney and the Union girls team her last two years.
Cameron has many fond memories of high school ball, highlighted by two playoff game winning baskets.
As a junior, Union got to the state tournament when Cam scored 25 points and hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer.
“It went off as the ball touched the net,” he says. “I looked around and was thinking, ‘Is this real? Is the game really over?’”
A year later, in the state semifinals, he made a layup with about two seconds remaining for the win.
He spent the next year in Kansas at a prep school, Sunrise
Christian, taking classes while getting to focus more on his basketball growth thanks to day and night workouts and tournament travels.
“Every kid’s dream is to play Division-I basketball,” Cranston says. “My dad and I went to bunch of Portland Pilots games. But once I realized that my body and athleticism were not at that level, I started to think about what would be the highest level for me?”
Then Western Oregon coach Jim Shaw recruited and signed him for Monmouth’s NCAA D-II school, but Cranston was not an instant star.
As a freshman, Cranston played in 26 games but started none and averaged only 3.3 points per game. His season high was 12 points.
Enter new coach Pifer, who didn’t take long to envision more from a sophomore Cranston.
“I knew of him from recruiting and had watched a lot of film of him (as a freshman), so I knew what kind of player he could be,” Pifer says. “I felt like he could be one of the best players in the league, even as a sophomore.”
Cranston started 26 games, played in 27 in 2019-20 and upped his scoring average to 13.0 while increasing his stats in every other category. He went from .423 on field-goal attempts and .350 on 3-pointers (14 of 40 as a freshman) to .482 and .396 (53 of 134 from beyond the arc). He had five games with more than 20 points and a season-best 29.
This season, he’s almost always on the floor. A handful of times, he has played every minute.
“That’s been a huge challenge,” he says. “I’ve just been trying to get my conditioning in line, because it’s what my coaches and team need out of me.”
Cranston has had two other big challenges during his WOU career.
The first came after his freshman season, when he assessed his game and status and realized he needed to be better when the Wolves did not have the ball.
“If you want to be on the court in college, you have to defend well,” he says.
The other big challenge came last season, when COVID-19 concerns in Oregon led to the 2020-21 season being canceled at Western Oregon.
“Being one of the few teams in the Pacific Northwest to not play any games was pretty tough,” he says.
A bit lost, he got some helpful advice from his father.
“He told me that year was going to be huge for me in terms of working on my game and my body,” Cranston said.
Father knew best, it turns out. Cranston came out of the gate this season on fire. He tied the GNAC record for single-game 3-pointers when he dropped nine on MSU Billings.
He’s done all this without trying for individual statistics or forcing shots.
“I’m just trying to do whatever I can to help us be a better team,” he says. “As a team captain, I’m trying to be the best leader I can.
“It’s important to play within myself but take the open shots. I knew coming in that I was going to have to score for us to win. But it’s super important, and underrated, as a ‘4’ (power forward), to get rebounds, too.”
Pifer never talks to Cranston about needing to take a certain number of shots or score a certain number of points.
“We want to have it be more in the flow of the game,” Pifer says, “but Cameron, being a coach’s son, understands time and score and when he needs to get it going.
“When you’re the best player on the team, the defenses are going to focus on you. Every team’s probably No. 1 thing is to try to stop Cam. But he still shoulders that load for us offensively, and he’s improved every facet of his game.”
And the great news for Western Oregon is that he has one year of eligibility after this season. He’s also on track to graduate early with a degree in education.
“I’m going to be a teacher, just like my pops,” he says.
Mike Cranston teaches social studies, current events and world history, now at Union High. Cameron is focusing on social studies, as well.
The family lineage also includes his father’s father, who was a long-time P.E. teacher and coach at R.A. Long High in Longview.
But before Cameron sets out on his teaching career, he would love to play pro basketball somewhere in the world and “for as long as I can.”
And he hopes to help get the Wolves more wins this season and then more again as a senior.
“It’s been fun here, but it would be more fun winning more games,” he says. “I have a special place in my heart for Western Oregon and would like to leave my mark. Having your name in the record books or up on a wall somewhere would be nice.”
