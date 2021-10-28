MONMOUTH — Western Oregon heads to the NCAA West Regionals this week after a good showing in Saturday’s Great Northwest Athletic Conference championships in Monmouth.

The Wolves finished third in the GNAC men’s race, and the WOU women were fourth. Western Oregon had one top-five runner in junior Luz Garcia, who was fifth among the women.

Junior Miguel Villar led the men with his 10th-place showing, one spot ahead of junior teammate Keanu Daos. Western Oregon’s women scored 114 points to tail winner Simon Fraser (32), Western Washington (77) and Alaska Fairbanks (92). Seattle Pacific took fifth with 161 points.

Luz Garcia placed fifth to lead the Wolves women’s squad, and earned all-conference honors. Junior Caitlin Heldt was the No. 2 runner for the Wolves, finishing 12th.

Junior Kaylin Cantu and freshman Katie Chapman placed 32nd and 33rd, respectively, and freshman Lindie Larson was 42nd.

It was the women’s best GNAC finish since they were third in 2010. Garcia and Villar earned league Newcomer of the Year honors.

Garcia’s 6,000-meter time of 21 minutes, 48.50 seconds was two seconds off her season-best mark. Villar had a PR of 24:51.70 for the 8K race.

The Wolves will play host on Saturday to the NCAA West Regionals. The women’s race starts at 10 a.m., and the men run at 11:15 a.m.

Football

Central Washington had another big run Saturday to claim its second victory over Western Oregon in three weeks. The Wildcats scored 39 consecutive points to overcome an early 7-0 deficit and win 53-21 at Ellensburg, Washington.

The teams also met Oct. 9 at McArthur Field, with the Wildcats winning 45-14. In the rematch, WOU (2-5, 1-2 GNAC) had a chance to get more points in the first half, but a pair of interceptions ended those threats.

CWU improved to 5-2, 3-0. Western Oregon’s touchdowns came on junior Ryan Worthley’s 15-yard pass to sophomore Jarren Ford, a 20-yard pass from Worthley to freshman London Smalley, and a 67-yard run by junior Omari Land.

WOU’s final GNAC game is 1 p.m. Friday at home against Simon Fraser. SFU (1-5, 0-2) lost last week 51-10 at Angelo State.

Women’s soccer

Freshman Lilly Nowatzke’s hat trick lifted Western Oregon to a much-needed, 4-2 win at home over Central Washington on Saturday as the Wolves stayed in the hunt for a GNAC playoff berth.

Nowatzke scored in the 13th and 23rd minutes to put WOU in front 2-0. The Wildcats got two goals early in the second half to tie the score. Nowatzke’s winning goal came on a rebound shot in the 83rd minute, and junior Jenna Efraimson scored off Nowatzke’s feed in the 88th minute.

The Wolves were coming off a 2-0 home loss Thursday to Northwest Nazarene, which scored twice in the first 17:31 and stopped seven WOU shots on goal.

Four teams advance to the GNAC playoffs, and Western Oregon (4-4-2, 15 points) is fifth, one point behind Simon Fraser (5-5-0). The Wolves play on the road next week. They’ll face Montana State Billings on Thursday and Seattle Pacific on Saturday.

Volleyball

Saint Martin’s turned back Western Oregon 3-0 Saturday at Lacey, Wash. Set scores were 25-20, 26-24, 27-25.

WOU slipped to 2-15 overall and 0-10 in conference. The Wolves return home this week for 7 p.m. matches Thursday against Seattle Pacific and Saturday versus Montana State Billings.