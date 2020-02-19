Itemizer-Observer
MONMOUTH — The Western Oregon University men’s basketball team handed the Western Washington University Vikings an 89-72 loss Thursday night in Wolves territory.
The victory against the No. 2 Great Northwest Athletic Conference team was a different look from the first time the Wolves faced it, where they lost to WWU 86-79 in overtime.
“I think this game went great for us,” said senior Dalven Brushier. “To get them back — they got us over there in Bellingham, so tonight was awesome.”
The Wolves (15-6, 9-6 GNAC) led for almost the whole game, and held the advantage for all of the second half, leading by eight coming out of the locker rooms. The team’s energy levels noticeably picked up in the second half to maintain the lead.
“We feel like we’ve been complacent the last few games, and in the past, nearly every game we’ve lost, we’ve been up at halftime — and that’s the scenario, we’re up at halftime and then we drop off,” said Brushier. “So today we were really trying to look to the past for our mistakes and improve them, and stay aggressive.”
Brushier led for the night with 17 points scored, five rebounds and four assists.
He said the Wolves performed as a team well.
“I think we shared the ball well — we had 17 assists,” he said. “We held WWU to season-low percentages from the field. It really started on defense, and then offensively we were able to run out, like I said, sharing the ball, get layups. Jaylyn Richardson and Emanuel Gant were really aggressive for us.”
Winning games like these is important as the team heads into the final weeks of the regular season.
“That was a heavyweight battle as WWU is a very good team,” said head coach Wes Pifer. “I thought we locked it in defensively and were able to sustain it. This conference is tough so to get a win like this is incredibly important.”
The Wolves hosted Simon Fraser on Saturday and won 76-64.
Feb. 29 will wrap up the regular season by hosting Alaska at 4:15 p.m.
“The remaining teams are looking strong, said Brushier. “This year is GNAC is crazy, so we can’t take anyone lightly.”
