Itemizer-Observer
Softball
Western Oregon went 2-3 at the Tournament of Champions in Turlock, California last week.
The five non-league games left WOU with a 19-19 overall season record.
The Wolves began the trip with a 4-2 victory over Dominican, then lost 2-0 to Cal State Monterey Bay, both on Friday. The next day, WOU fell 7-1 to Concordia (Calif.) but bounced back for a walk-off win over Academy of Art 5-4. On Sunday, Western Oregon lost 4-1 to Sonoma State.
WOU trailed Academy of Art 4-2 going into the bottom of the seventh inning. Kirah McGlothan had a bases-loaded walk, and Maddie Doig stroked a single to tie the score. Then Maddie Tomasetti won it with another bases-full walk.
Pitching victories came from Chelsea Smith in the opener and Maddie Mayer versus Academy of Art, both with complete games. Smith is 9-4 this season. Mayer raised her record to 6-7.
Western Oregon returns to Great Northwest Athletic Conference play this weekend. The Wolves will be in Nampa, Idaho to face Northwest Nazarene in Friday and Saturday doubleheaders.
Baseball
Western Oregon (18-12, 10-6 GNAC through last week) used its pitching to take the final two games and go 3-1 at home against Saint Martin’s.
WOU won the opener 9-2, lost 3-2, then came back with a Saturday sweep, 2-1 and 8-0.
Parker Johnson (5-2) won the finale with a seven-inning one-hitter.
The 2-1 victory went to Arturo Alvarez (4-0), who worked seven innings, allowing three hits and one unearned run. Matthew Dunaway didn’t allow a hit or walk in two innings for his first save.
The opening game winner, Mike Peterson (1-0), allowed six hits and two runs in eight innings, with eight strikeouts.
DH Logan Ho was 3 for 4 with four RBIs in the 8-0 victory and had an RBI in the 2-1 win.
The Wolves will play doubleheaders at Montana State Billings on Friday and Saturday. WOU is second in the conference, and MSU Billings (18-16, 9-7) is third, both trailing Northwest Nazarene (19-13, 11-5).
Track and field
At the Hayward Premiere, Austin Goldstein, a graduate student from Sherwood, moved up to fifth on the WOU all-time men’s javelin list with a throw of 206 feet, 6 inches, good for sixth place.
Bailey Smith was second in the 3,000 steeplechase in 9:13.80 which is ninth all-time for the Wolves.
* Goldstein picked up the GNAC Field Athlete of the Week award for men last week in acknowledgment of his winning javelin throw of 203-2 inches in the Willamette Invitational.
* The Wolves will play host to the John Knight Twilight on Friday and Saturday.
Football
The Wolves have filled out their 2022 regular-season schedule with non-league games against Big Sky Conference Weber State and second-year Lincoln, from Oakland, California.
WOU will visit Weber State in Ogden Utah for its season opener on Thursday night, Sept. 1.
The Wolves’ first home game will be the Sept. 10 match-up with Lincoln, which lost to Western Oregon 55-16 in 2021.
Then it’s on to the first year of Lone Star Conference play for the Wolves, who will start that run with a road game in Silver City, New Mexico against Western New Mexico on Sept. 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.