Itemizer-Observer
The 2022 Western Oregon football team is starting to take shape. And it’s almost time for the Wolves to take whatever shape they’re in into a very tough season opener.
WOU’s first game is Sept. 1 at Weber State, a top challenge in the Big Sky Conference and a team ranked 20th in the nation in the Football Championship Subdivision coaches preseason rankings.
The Wolves will begin their first league season as a member of the NCAA Division II Lone Star Conference in Week 3, so there’s no time for fooling around.
WOU has played Lone Star teams before, here and there. But this year, from Sept. 17 through Nov. 12, the Wolves will face a steady diet of that caliber of competition – nine weeks, nine conference games.
WOU coach Arne Ferguson knows his club will have to up its game and stay at a high level, both at home and on conference road trips to New Mexico and Texas, along with a visit to Central Washington, also in the Lone Star now.
Lone Star teams figure to have the ability to score, which means not only will the Wolves have to defend well but also that the WOU offense will have to produce.
“Oh, yeah,” Ferguson said. “We’re going to be facing some super athletes and a lot of speed.”
The Wolves began official workouts on Aug. 8, and on Saturday they had a test run with an intrasquad scrimmage.
Ferguson, who played for Western Oregon from 1985-88 and has been the head coach since 2005, has liked some of what he’s seen in August, but not everything.
“There’s been ups and downs,” he said. “We’re not where we need to be.
“But some players are doing really good.”
The comfort level seems to be highest on offense in general and with the skill positions.
A redshirt sophomore, Gannon Winker, is No. 1 at quarterback after playing sparingly last season.
“He’s continuing to learn and get better,” Ferguson said. “But he’s unproven. He can make all the throws, he just lacks a lot of experience.”
Winker will have a lot of players for targets. The Wolves have standout wide receivers in redshirt seniors Thomas Wright and Marquis Sampson, redshirt junior Damon Hickok and others.
Wright, Hickok and Sampson combined to make 78 receptions for 1,032 yards and seven touchdowns last season.
And “they’re doing almost everything even better than they were last year,” Ferguson said. “They’re experienced and explosive, and there’s three guys behind them that are doing well, too.”
The running backs can catch passes as well, and they give the Wolves a solid corps of rushers.
Redshirt senior Omari Land is back after gaining 947 yards on the ground on 182 attempts, with 10 touchdown runs, and grabbing 14 passes for 85 yards and a TD.
Andrew Valladares, a senior, ran 46 times for 299 yards and two touchdowns in 2021 and added 20 receptions for 234 yards.
Dominique Loggins, a redshirt sophomore who was a sprinter on the track team last spring, also could get the football at times this season.
Leading the way up front on offense is center Fernando Salazar, a 6-1, 270-pound redshirt junior.
Defensively, the Wolves return a big-time linebacker in senior Jaylin Parnell. The 6-0, 215-pounder from South Medford High is “head and shoulders” above other players, Ferguson said. “He’s one of the best. He’ll play inside, outside, and can rush the quarterback from a defensive end position.”
Other linebackers who figure to play prominent roles for the Wolves this season: redshirt freshman Malcolm Liufau and redshirt junior Isaiah Abraham.
The secondary has some experience and talent, too, led by safeties Joey Sinclair and Ryan Minniti. They are redshirt seniors.
Senior Machiah Lee looks good at one cornerback spot.
After the opening trip to Weber State, the Wolves will make their 2022 McArthur Field debut on Sept. 10 against a relatively new Lincoln University team.
Then comes the start of that Lone Star stretch, with Western Oregon going to Silver City, New Mexico to meet Western New Mexico on Sept. 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.