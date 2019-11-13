The Wolves football team made history on Saturday by clinching its share of the Great Northwest Athletic Conference championship title for the first time in program history after a 23-21 victory against Azusa Pacific.
“It’s really nice to win a GNAC Championship. The offense had a great day running the ball and our defense was able to effectively stop the run. Those were the two major things we looked to cover this week. We’ve come down to the wire with Azusa before and to finally get over that hump, especially for a GNAC Championship, is special,” head coach Arne Ferguson said.
Holding a two-point lead with a minute to play, Azusa Pacific (1-8, 1-5 GNAC) moved down the field in six plays and had the ball at the WOU 20. With three seconds to play, each team called a timeout before a 37-yard field goal attempt to possibly win the game, was blocked by Nate Proctor Jr. to send WOU (7-3, 5-1 GNAC) to the momentous victory.
“We put in some big guys for that field goal block. They were able to blow up the line of scrimmage and get to the ball to get us a win,” Ferguson said.
The Wolves established the offense right out of the gate, taking the opening kickoff and moving eight plays finishing the drive with a touchdown. During the drive, Ty Currie broke free for a big 32-yard run and after completing a pass to Marquis Sampson for 19 yards, WOU would later be faced with a fourth-and-13 at the APU 22. WOU went for it and after Currie bought some extra time he found Marquis Sampson open in the middle of the end zone for a 22-yard TD and a 7-0 lead just over four minutes in.
“This feels great. It’s been a long season and we were happy to get this done for our coaches and our community. We knew it wasn’t going to be easy. You don’t get this far with it being easy. We knew if we gave ourselves a chance in the fourth quarter, it’d be there at the end and we could get it done,” Currie said.
WOU threatened to put more points on the board on the ensuing drive after the defense forced a quick punt. Again Currie used his legs to break free for runs of 20, eight and 23 to move WOU into the red zone. On the fourth down, WOU went for it again, but the pass fell incomplete turning the ball over on downs.
The score remained 7-0 midway through the second quarter when the Wolves looked to add on with a field goal attempt. On the try, the kick was blocked and the Cougars returned it 70 yards for the score to even the game at seven.
WOU responded with Currie finding Thomas Wright for an 18-yard reception and then a 16-yard strike to Justice Murphy down to the APU 25. On a third-and-1 at the APU 5, Currie called his own number rushing in for the touchdown to push the Wolves to a 14-7 lead with 1:34 remaining in the half.
“First of all, this coaching staff is doing a really good job. They have a tremendous work ethic and work very well with our players. The players are a special group. This is not by accident that this happened.
“We pushed harder this year than we ever have. To get to this point, you just never know how it’s going to work out, but our work ethic, our commitment paid off. I’m very excited for this team,” Ferguson said.
To start the second half, the Cougars took the kickoff and quickly moved downfield. With a first-and-goal at the WOU 6, Proctor Jr. avoided the rush off his blindside and then tried to hit his receiver in the back of the end zone, but WOU’s Braelen Evans broke off his coverage and made a big interception to stop the drive.
It was a lengthy drive to follow for WOU after that which chewed up more than 12 minutes off the clock and ran a total of 21 plays. On the drive, WOU picked up a key third down and later the drive kept going on fourth down when a personal foul was called. Eventually the Wolves were down to the APU 5 with a fourth-and-goal and Currie was able to make a push for the goal line, but he came up just short turning the ball over on downs.
Given the tough starting field position for APU at their own one, WOU was able to bring the pressure. Allowing just a yard over the first two plays, the Cougars looked to pass on third-and-nine at the two, but the snap was bad and Williams, Jr. was forced to throw the ball before getting sacked in the end zone. That resulted in intentional grounding being called and a safety to move WOU to the 16-14 lead early in the fourth quarter.
After punting back to APU, the Cougars were out at midfield when pressure from Proctor, Jr., and Blayne Burnett resulted in a strip-sack which was recovered by LJ Lovelace at the APU 49. The Wolves cashed in with Currie finding Murphy for 17 yards and then Omari Land carried the ball three straight times for 16 yards to move the ball to the APU 16. Following a Currie three yard rush and personal foul moved the ball to the APU 6, Nico Jackson finished off the drive when he carried it in from six yards out for the 23-14 lead with 7:03 left to play in the game.
“We were able to run the ball. Our offensive line dominated up front like they’ve done all year. We trusted them and our pass game worked when we needed it,” Currie said.
APU wouldn’t go away coming back with a 15 play, 84 yard drive that ended with a touchdown pass for Proctor Jr., to move the Cougars back to within two at 23-21 with 2:22 to play in the game.
Following an on-side kick attempt that was recovered by WOU out near midfield, the Wolves were able to nearly end the game on the ensuing drive. Land rushed for nine yards and then 16 down to the APU 23. Following three rushes that netted three yards, on fourth-and-seven, Currie took the carry and nearly picked up the first down before being stopped just short to turn the ball over on downs.
APU then began to make another late drive in the half, pushing the ball down to the WOU 20 with three seconds to play. That setup the end of the game field goal in which Proctor Jr., was able to block to send WOU to the victory.
“This meant everything. We’ve worked so hard ever since I’ve been here, we’ve never got this close. To get this win means the world to all of us. We’ve been tight. We made a brotherhood,” Proctor Jr. said.
WOU held the advantage in total yards outgaining APU 506-360, including a massive 349 to 7 edge on the ground as the Wolves’ defense held APU to just seven yards on 19 carries. The Cougars then had to throw the ball and out passed the Wolves 353-157. Time of possession was all WOU once again holding the ball for 39:10 to 20:50 for APU.
Currie had a big game on the ground rushing for 178 yards on 22 carries with a touchdown. Land added 96 yards on 21 carries and Jackson went for 79 yards on 13 carries and a touchdown. Currie completed 12-16 for 157 yards and a touchdown. Sampson caught three passes for 66 yards and a touchdown.
On defense, Derek Parnell had nine tackles, with eight solo. Joey Sinclair and Tyler Wharf added five tackles. In addition to his blocked kick, Proctor Jr., also had four tackles and a sack. Tyrell Cummings had 2.5 tackles for loss with 1.5 sacks.
Proctor Jr., completed 28-37 for 353 yards to lead APU. He had a pair of touchdowns and an interception. Allen caught six passes for 96 yards and a touchdown, while Richard-Lewis added seven catches for 81 yards and a score.
Having finished conference play, WOU will now play Eastern New Mexico this coming Saturday at 1:05 p.m. at McArthur Field for Senior Day and Military Appreciation Day. WOU also still has a chance of claiming the GNAC Championship outright depending on how Central Washington does in their final conference game of the season next Saturday against Simon Fraser.
