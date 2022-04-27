Itemizer-Observer
Baseball
After taking three of four games against Northwest Nazarene, first-place Western Oregon will take a one-game lead over the Nighthawks going into the final two weeks of the Great Northwest Athletic Conference season.
The GNAC lead – and the No. 1 seed in the league playoffs – was on the line at Monmouth last weekend, and WOU came through with wins of 3-0, 2-0 on Friday, then won 6-3 on Saturday before dropping the series finale 3-1 later that day.
Western Oregon improved to 18-10 in the conference. Northwest Nazarene is 17-11.
The Wolves are off this week but will go to Lacey, Washington, for their final four regular-season games. They’ll go up against Saint Martin’s, twice on May 5 and twice the following day.
Northwest Nazarene plays host Friday and Saturday to Montana State Billings.
The four-game set will conclude the Nighthawks’ regular season, while MSU Billings comes in with a 13-11 GNAC record and is shooting for at least the third and final league playoff spot. Saint Martin’s is fourth at 10-14. MSU Billings’ four final regular-season games are May 5-6 at home against Central Washington (6-18).
If Western Oregon and Northwest Nazarene finish tied for first, they would be declared co-champions. Because they went 4-4 in head-to-head games, the second GNAC tiebreaker would be used to determine playoff seeds 1 and 2. That tiebreaker is win-loss percentage against the third-place team. If it’s MSU Billings, WOU was 5-3 against the Yellowjackets, while the Nighthawks are 2-2 going into this weekend.
The playoffs will be at Monmouth on May 12 and 13.
In the Northwest Nazarene series, WOU held the Nighthawks to no runs the first day on eight hits over 16 innings.
Mike Peterson, a 6-5 senior right-hander, got the Wolves going with seven innings and the win in the opener. Peterson (2-0) allowed four hits and two walks and struck out seven.
In the fourth inning, John Stark drove home a run and Jackson Holstad’s double gave WOU a 2-0 lead. Holstad had another RBI hit in the sixth.
In game two, Seth Kuykendall (5-3) gave up three hits in 6 2/3 innings and the Wolves scored both their runs in the sixth. An error led to the scores, after Levi Cummings’ leadoff single and a bunt hit by Jacob Maiben.
Game 3 featured a four-run first by the Wolves, whose starter, Arturo Alvarez, climbed to 6-0 with four hits and two runs allowed in six innings. Matthew Dunaway added a save to his save in the series opener, giving him three this season.
Northwest Nazarene averted a sweep by holding Western Oregon to three hits in the seven-inning finale.
Also last week, the Wolves added to their season win total with a not-entirely-easy 6-5 victory at NAIA Bushnell in Eugene. WOU never trailed, but Bushnell pulled within one run with a two-run eighth before leaving a man on second. In the ninth, Wolves junior Chris Hardin came on and retired the home team 1-2-3. For Western Oregon, Justyn Herzog was 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs, Stark doubled and drove in two runs, and leadoff batter/second baseman Zach Valdez, a freshman, went 2 for 2 and scored twice.
Softball
Western Oregon went 2-2 against visiting Western Washington last weekend.
Scores, in order, were 5-4 for WOU, 7-2 for WWU, 2-0 for the Wolves and 4-1 in nine innings for the Vikings.
The final games of the season for WOU will be Saturday and Saturday, with doubleheaders both days at Central Washington.
In the GNAC, Saint Martin’s and Northwest Nazarene are tied for first at 15-5, and Western Washington is 13-7 and assured of a spot in the four-team conference playoffs. Central Washington is 9-11, Simon Fraser 8-12, Western Oregon 6-14 and Montana State Billings 6-18.
The Wolves’ 5-4 win Saturday came when Natalie Willoughby led off the bottom of the 11th inning with a two-run home run. Maddie Mayer picked up the victory after allowing no earned runs, 10 hit and one walk, with seven strikeouts, over 11 innings.
In game two, a two-run home run by Western Washington padded a 4-2 Vikings lead.
In Sunday’s 2-0 victory, Mayer improved to 8-9 with a seven-inning three-hitter that included six Ks and no walks. Willoughby and Maddie Doig each drove in a run.
The Wolves honored their five seniors on Sunday: Logan Carlos, Zoie Recolan, Maddie Brandner, Reilly Tidwell and Mayer.
Track and field
The Wolves will compete in the GNAC multi championships Monday and Tuesday at Bellingham, Washington, and others on the team will be in Corvallis for the Oregon State High Performance meet on Friday and Saturday.
Last week, junior Jenelle Hurley moved to No. 4 all-time at WOU in the long jump, going 19 feet to place third in the Oregon Relays at Eugene’s Hayward Field.
