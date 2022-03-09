Itemizer-Observer
Men’s basketball
Ninth-seeded Western Oregon came within one field goal of making it to the Great Northwest Athletic Conference tournament final in an impressive display last week at Lacey, Washington.
WOU knocked off two teams – including the top-seeded and host Saint Martin’s Saints – before being ousted by one point in the semifinals.
No. 5 seed Central Washington topped Western Oregon 65-66 in Friday’s semis. The Wildcats never trailed, led 37-27 at the half and had a 13-point lead inside the five-minute mark, but WOU’s late charge almost resulted in another upset.
The Wolves had the ball for the last shot and the win. Junior guard Cameron Cranston – the hero the night before – missed from 3-point range this time against a double-team, enabling Central Washington to escape.
Senior guard Tyreek Price paced WOU with 19 points and Cranston had 17 points and eight rebounds.
WOU and CWU had played only once in the regular season; Central Washington won at home 90-67 on Jan. 22.
Western Oregon would have been in the championship game against the other Cinderella story, Alaska Fairbanks, which was seeded 10th (last). Alaska stunned Central Washington on Saturday 72-57, earning the GNAC’s automatic berth in the NCAA Division II tournament with a 12-14 record.
Alaska will meet Cal State San Marcos, the No. 1 seed, in the first round of the West Regional on Friday at Cal State San Bernardino. Alaska was the only GNAC team to make the eight-team regional.
It was a hugely memorable conference tournament for the Wolves, who played giant killers on Thursday, when they had an ESPN SportsCenter-worthy play that decided their quarterfinal.
Western Oregon opened the tournament with a 70-59 victory over No. 8 seed Western Washington, then stunned Saint Martin’s 73-72, with Cranston hitting a 3 at the buzzer and being mobbed by his teammates.
The Wolves led nearly all game against Saint Martin’s. They were up by 14 points with little more than 14 minutes to go. WOU struggled from the field and with rebounding the rest of the way, though, and the Saints turned the tables.
Saint Martin’s was fouled on a 3-point attempt and tied the score at 70-70 with three free throws at the 57-second mark.
Then the Saints poked the ball loose from Cranston and got possession with a steal. Saint Martin’s capitalized with a short shot after an offensive rebound, and that gave them a 72-70 lead with only 4.5 seconds remaining.
The Saints’ only other lead was 2-0. For the game, they led for only 26 seconds.
The Wolves had to go full court on the game’s final possession. Cranston inbounded to Yosani Clay, who pitched the ball back to Cranston as he flew up the left side of the court at high speed. Cranston took one dribble and fired, still in motion. The ball went through the net cleanly.
Cranston, a second-team all-GNAC selection, and junior big man John Morrill-Keeler finished with 14 points apiece, and the 6-10 Morrill-Keeler added a game-high 11 rebounds.
Clay, a junior guard, added 13 points.
Sophomore guard Collin Warmouth scored all 12 of his points in the first half, when he took five shots and made four – all from 3-point distance.
The night before, on March 2, four Wolves scored in double figures as Western Oregon beat Western Washington. Price tallied 14 points. Cranston had 12 points, 8 rebounds and 3 steals. Morrill-Keeler posted 10 points and a game-best 14 rebounds, freshman guard Qiant Myers had 10 points.
The two GNAC playoff victories made it four wins in a five-game stretch for Western Oregon, with the loss by six points at Alaska Fairbanks in the regular-season finale.
WOU ended its season with a 9-18 record, including 6-10 in the conference season.
Women’s basketball
Eighth-seeded Western Oregon rallied from 11 points down to within one in the first round of the GNAC playoffs, but host and No. 9 seed Saint Martin’s recovered in time to win 71-62.
The Wolves finished their season 9-17, including a 5-13 league mark.
Cali McClave (15 points, 3 steals) and Tresai McCarver (10 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists) led the way in the postseason game at Lacey, Wash.
Wolves sophomore forward Meadow Aragon and McCarver, a junior point guard, were honorable mention all-GNAC.
Baseball
The Wolves (9-7) took three out of four games from visiting Montana State Billings to open their GNAC season.
On Friday, Western Oregon swept a doubleheader, winning 10-2 and 8-1 thanks to an edge in hits, 21-9, and 10 unearned runs on 10 MSUB errors.
The Wolves had 13 hits in the opener plus 6 2/3 solid innings from starter Arturo Alvarez (2-0). Spencer Weston, Derek Maiben, Jackson Holstad, Jacob Maiben and Anthony Zeller each had two hits, and Holstad had three RBIs.
In Game 2, the Wolves outscored the Yellowjackets 8-1 over the final 3 ½ innings. Bryce Bond (1-0) worked the first 4 2/3 innings. Weston had three hits, and Zellner had two.
Saturday’s first game of two was a 2-1 Wolves win. MSU Billings won the finale 7-2.
Parker Johnson (3-1) pitched 4 1/3 relief innings and got the victory. The decisive run came in the bottom of the third, as Levi Cummings singled, stole second, went to third on a groundout and scored on Derek Maiben’s single to right field.
Billings scored six runs in the top of the seventh in the final game to go in front 7-1.
Western Oregon had a single game scheduled for March 8 at George Fox of the Northwest Conference.
WOU returns to conference action and its home field this weekend, facing Central Washington in noon doubleheaders on Saturday and Sunday.
Softball
The Wolves’ final non-conference games were two losses at Western Washington and a two-game split at Saint Martin’s last week. WOU is 13-8 this season.
Western Washington trailed 3-0 in the Friday opener before roaring back and handing Chelsea Smith her first loss of 2022. Smith relieved in the fifth and gave up all five runs, allowing seven hits and three walks and falling to 7-1. WOU’s Logan Carlos had led off the game with a home run and singled home two more in the second.
The second game was 8-0 in five innings for WWU, as the Wolves mustered only one hit, a single in her team’s second at-bat.
On Saturday, Saint Martin’s won 3-0 and Western Oregon bounced back with a 10-0 victory in six innings.
Zoie Recolan was 3 for 3 in the 10-hit WOU attack for the win. Kirah McGlothan and McKenzie Westphal each added two hits and three RBIs. Reilly Tidwell went the distance, evening her season record at 2-2.
WOU’s first GNAC games will be at Simon Fraser. The teams are slated to meet for noon doubleheaders on Saturday and Sunday.
Track and field
The Wolves opened their outdoor season Saturday in the Willamette Opener in Salem. Only a handful of Wolves competed, but Kaylee Wright won and posted an NCAA D-II provisional qualifying mark in the women’s javelin (138 feet, 3 inches) and Austin Goldstein met the provisional standard in the men’s javelin with a personal-best 198-10 that won the competition.
The Wolves will be back in Salem on March 26 for the Willamette Invitational.
Western Oregon did not have a qualifier for this weekend’s NCAA Division-II indoor national championships.
