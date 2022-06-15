Itemizer-Observer
Softball
The Western Oregon Wolves will have an interim coach, with plenty of experience in the program, next season.
Aly Boytz, who has been on the coaching staff since 2016 and is a former Wolves pitcher, has been tabbed to succeed Lonny Sargent, the long-time coach going into retirement.
Boytz was honorable mention all-Great Northwest Athletic Conference as a senior, when she had a team-high 25 pitching starts and went 13-8 with a 2.64 ERA. She came to WOU from Elmira High and Clackamas Community College. She was part of the 2019 Western Oregon team that reached the regional championship game.
Her chief assistant next season also has been around WOU softball. Zoe Clark will be in her third season as a member of the coaching staff, after earning all-GNAC honorable mention acclaim in 2018. That year, as a senior, she tied for the league lead in home runs (11), was fourth in slugging percentage (.599) and had a team-best 35 RBIs. Clark, from Hayden, Idaho, helped coach the Wolves in 2019 and 2020.
Also for 2022, Nikki Miller will remain on staff as a graduate assistant. From Tualatin, she played for Western Oregon in 2018 and 2020, missing 2019 with an injury.
Women’s track and field
WOU’s Octavious Gillespie-Bennett has been named GNAC women’s outdoor track and field coach of the year.
The Wolves won the conference title for the first time since 2008 – also the last time a Western Oregon coach (Mike Johnson) had taken home the coaching honor.
Gillespie-Bennett became WOU’s head coach of cross country and track and field in 2020, after four years as associate head coach. He came to the school as an assistant in 2016, after four years as head coach in both sports at Cal Poly Pomona. He’s a graduate of Hillsboro High who competed at three colleges, including UCLA, scoring in the 2002 Pac-10 javelin and decathlon.
Women’s soccer
Western Oregon will open its regular season at home on Aug. 28 against Colorado Mesa.
The Wolves’ first Great Northwest Athletic Conference game is Sept. 15, also at home, and against Saint Martin’s.
The final game of the regular and league seasons will be in Monmouth, with WOU taking on Simon Fraser.
Western Oregon will start the year with three exhibition games. The first is at home on Aug. 18 against Portland Community College. The others are at Portland State on Aug. 21 and at Linfield on Aug. 25.
Other home games are Sept. 11 against Cal State Monterey Bay, Sept. 17 versus Western Washington, Sept. 29 against Central Washington, Oct. 1 with Northwest Nazarene, Oct. 20 against Montana State Billings and Oct. 22 versus Seattle Pacific.
The Wolves are coming off a 5-10-3 season in which their 4-7-3 GNAC record just missed the league playoffs.
