Cross country
The Western Oregon Wolves will race three times at home in 2022, including in the conference championships.
The Great Northwest Athletic Conference meet returns to Monmouth on Nov. 5.
The Wolves’ season begins with the Sept. 2 Linfield University Invitational at McMinnville.
The first home meet is the Sept. 16 Ash Creek Collegiate.
Next on the WOU schedule is another home meet, the Mike Johnson Classic on Sept. 30.
Western Oregon’s men and women then will run in the Oct. 15 Lewis & Clark Invitational and the Oct. 22 NCAA Division II Preview Nationals at Seattle Pacific as they prepare for the GNAC championships.
The NCAA West Regional follows the GNAC event. The regional will take place at Montana State Billings on Nov. 19.
Those who advance from that will go to the NCAA championships on Dec. 2 at Seattle Pacific.
Returning WOU cross-country runners include Luz Garcia, who competed for the women’s team at the national meet in 2021.
Western Oregon was 10th in the men’s and women’s standings at the West Regional.
In the GNAC championships, the men placed third, led by Miguel Villar’s 10th-place showing, and the women took fourth, their highest finish since 2010, with Garcia crossing the finish line fifth.
Garcia was eighth in the regional, with teammate Caitlin Heldt the second-fastest WOU woman, placing 23rd.
Villar was 28th in leading the men’s team at the regional.
Villar, who is from Madera, California, will be a senior this year.
Garcia, from Los Angeles, is entering her senior year, and Heldt will be a senior from Savannah, Georgia.
Track and field
Four Western Oregon athletes have been named to the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association all-region team.
Moana Gianotti captured her second consecutive conference shot put crown.
Kaylee Wright was selected as a javelin thrower after she won the GNAC title and placed 13th in the D-II championships.
Samuel Cole earned the honor in the hammer. He placed second in the GNAC championships.
Austin Goldstein made the team in the javelin. He was fourth in the GNAC.
* Former Western Oregon runner Derek Holdsworth nearly reached the men’s 800-meter finals in the USA Track & Field Championships last week at Eugene’s Hayward Field.
He began by finishing first in one of four heats, clocking 1 minute, 47.14 seconds after having qualified with a personal best of 1:45:37 on June 11 in the Portland Track Festival at Lewis & Clark’s Griswold Stadium.
His heat time was seventh-fastest overall, which made him among 16 runners advancing to the next round.
Holdsworth ran a 1:47.06 in the second of two semifinal heats, but that was 10th overall. Baylor Franklin from Oklahoma grabbed the eighth and last finals berth with a 1:46.93.
* Keeton Sanchez of WOU placed 10th the 1,500 during the USATF Under-20 championships Saturday at Hayward Field. He was timed in 4:05.33.
Sanchez set a PR of 3:53.45 on April 30, running for WOU in a meet at Oregon State. Sanchez recently completed his freshman season. He is from Buckeye, Arizona.
