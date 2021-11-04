MONMOUTH — Western Oregon football won in a 42-3 rout of visiting Simon Fraser on Saturday.

The Wolves outgained SFU 286-2 on the ground.

Two games remain for the Wolves (3-5, 2-2 Great Northwest Athletic Conference). Next up is Saturday’s game at Chadron (Nebraska) State. The Eagles are 4-5 after their 34-7 loss to Colorado School of Mines on Saturday. WOU and Chadron State have never met in football.

Women’s soccer

After an 0-2 week kept them from improving their prospects, Western Oregon has one more weekend to climb into a GNAC playoff spot.

The Wolves’ final two regular-season games are 2 p.m. Thursday at home against Western Washington and noon Saturday at Simon Fraser.

The top four in the GNAC are Seattle Pacific (31 points), Western Washington (27), Northwest Nazarene (23) and Simon Fraser (16).

Western Oregon and Montana State Billings tied for fifth (14 apiece).

Each win is worth three points. A tie earns one point.

The conference championships will be played Nov. 11 and 13 at Western Washington.

MSU Billings handed the traveling Wolves a 2-1 setback on Thursday. The Yellowjackets built a 2-0 lead on goals in the fifth and 20th minute. Junior midfielder Kaytlen Larsen scored on a rebound for WOU in the 42nd minute. Shots on goal finished seven at 7-7.

On Saturday, at fourth-ranked Seattle Pacific, Western Oregon fell 3-1. Freshman forward Alyssa Talkington pulled WOU even at 1-1 with her goal in the 81st minute, but SPU scored in the 84th and 88th minutes.

Volleyball

Western Oregon, playing under interim head coach Traci Stephenson, got a 3-0 upset victory Thursday at home against Seattle Pacific.

It was the Wolves’ first win in 14 matches and since a Sept. 4 away win over Western New Mexico, and only the third win for WOU this season.

The Wolves took the first set 25-17 and never let up, adding wins of 25-21 and 25-22 and hitting .224 to SPU’s .128 for their second win by sweep this year.

The Falcons had won nine in a row.

“I am beyond proud of ever single person in our WOU volleyball family,” Stephenson said.

Sophomore Isabel Hurliman led Western Oregon in kills with nine. She added 11 digs.

Junior Delaney Smith, from West Salem High, had seven kills. Freshman Laney O’Neil had team highs of 18 assists and 12 digs.

Two nights later, the Wolves dropped a home match with Montana State Billings 3-1. Hurliman led the way with 14 kills to go with 17 digs. O’Neil had 28 assists, and freshman Sophie Matlock logged 26 digs.

Six matches remain for the Wolves. The opponents this week will be Simon Fraser on Thursday and Western Washington on Saturday, both playing host to WOU.

Cross-country

Western Oregon will play host to the NCAA West Regionals on Saturday. The women’s race starts at 10 a.m. at Ash Creek Preserve, with the men set to run at 11:15 a.m.

The top three teams and top two individuals earn automatic berths in the Division II nationals Nov. 20 at Tampa, Florida.

Also, 10 at-large teams and eight individuals will be chosen from the eight regions.

Men’s basketball

Western Oregon launches its season with an exhibition home game at 7 p.m. Thursday against Linfield.

The preseason begins Nov. 12 against Cal State San Bernardino in Seaside, California. WOU will play Cal State Monterey Bay there on Nov. 13.

Women’s basketball

The Wolves’ first counting game is Nov. 12 against Hawaii Pacific at Lacey, Wash.

New fan policy

Western Oregon announced last week that as of Nov. 15, all spectators ages 12 and up at home indoor sporting events must have proof of vaccination or a negative test result taken within 72 hours of the contest.