MONMOUTH — Shooting one goal early in the first half, the Western Oregon University Wolves women’s soccer team held off Hawaii Pacific University with a strong defensive line to shut the Sharks down for a 1-0 win on the Wolves’ home turf.

The Wolves (2-2-1 overall, 0-0 Great Northwest Athletic Conference) allowed the Sharks (1-2 overall) seven chances for shots on goal throughout the contest. Only three made it to the goal, but Wolves’ goalie Alex Qualls prevented the shots from making it in.

This win is the second shutout victory of the preseason since the 6-0 game at Western Colorado.

The game started off hot, with WOU’s junior Alyssa Tomasini and senior Selene Konyn firing off shots within the first two minutes.

“We were actually really happy with our game plan,” said head coach Kacey Bingham. “We stuck to the game plan of what we were trying to accomplish, and when we focus and we stay on task, we do good things.”

It was senior Isabelle Creighton who recorded the first goal at the 12:30 mark of the first half.

“Hawaii Pacific is always a good and physical team,” Creighton said. “They just beat Central Washington a few days ago, so we knew they were going to be tough competition, coming off a good win, so they were going to have some momentum behind them, so we knew we had to bring it from the first minute to beat them, and I think we did that and got in their heads.”

She and Tomasini led the team with three shots apiece. Konyn contributed two shots.

On Saturday, the Wolves hosted Cal State Dominguez Hills and won in a 3-2 overtime thriller.

The Wolves took the lead 51 minutes into the game. From there, it was a battle for the ball; Konyn nabbed the game-winning goal, with an assist from Creighton.

Thursday, the Wolves hit the road to open GNAC at Montana State Billings.

“That’s when the real fun begins,” Creighton said. “I’m just ready to start showing the GNAC that we mean business this year. It’s a new team, a new coach, so I think we’re ready to do something different this year.”

Last year, the Wolves recorded a 3-2-7 in GNAC.

“Last year we struggled, but so far this preseason I feel like we’ve been doing better,” said junior Kennedy Clay. “I think we’re expecting a lot more wins for the GNAC.”