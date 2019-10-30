MONMOUTH — It’s been a few years since the Western Oregon University Wolves women’s soccer team has been ranked third overall in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference and first for shutouts.

With three games left to go, the team (8-4-3 overall) is buckling down for its shot at making the GNAC championships in November in Seattle.

The Itemizer-Observer recently sat down with Alex Qualls, a senior at WOU and goalkeeper for WOU’s women’s soccer team, and got her perspective on how the team is doing, how new head coach Kacey Bingham has impacted the team, and why soccer plays an important role in her life.

The I-O: How has the season gone for you so far?

AQ: The season has gone great so far. We won three out of the five game we had on our games-at-home streak. I have noticed our team has a lot more grit this year. It seems as though we want to do everything we can to make it in the top three in the GNAC. So far, we have kept with our plans and we have made history, including beating Concordia at their home field for the first time in our program history.

The I-O: Are there any games this season that sticks out in your memory?

AQ: There are two games that have stuck out in my memory. The first was against SPU, Seattle Pacific, at our home field. They are a really tough team and we came out to win, 2-0. The second game that stuck out in my memory was against Concordia on our home field. We knew we had not beaten them in a long time, so getting two goals on them and winning 2-0 was an amazing feeling.

The I-O: How has having a new head coach impacted the team?

AQ: Very positively. She has given us new ideas and views that our team has not learned yet, and those ideas have positively affected our team. We have won games this season that has made history in our program, and this season is not done yet. We still have room to improve and make more history.

The I-O: What are some challenges you think the team will face through the rest of the season?

AQ: Being on the road. It’s a challenge for any team, but I know that we work hard to not let this challenge affect us.

The I-O: Why do you enjoy soccer?

AQ: There is no other feeling like it. It’s such a team sport and you become so close to your team. It’s also a way to escape from anything happening outside of soccer. I have been playing soccer all my life and nothing compares to stepping into the field with your teammates and working hard together to get a win.

About Qualls: Qualls is from Gresham and attended Boise State University before transferring to WOU in 2018.

In high school at Sam Barlow, she was a four-time letter winner in soccer, and was named first team all-conference in her final two seasons. Qualls helped lead her team to a league championship in her senior year, and was named Goalkeeper of the Year.

Majoring in criminal justice, Qualls said she would like to pursue a career in corrections or juvenile justice.

The Wolves head to Simon Fraser on Thursday at 6 p.m.