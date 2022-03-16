WOU Roundup
Itemizer-Observer
Baseball
Western Oregon (13-8. 6-2) heads to Nampa, Idaho this week for four games against Great Northwest Athletic Conference foe Northwest Nazarene, two Friday and two Saturday.
WOU will be home on Tuesday, March 22 for a non-league game against Bushnell.
Last week, after an 8-5 March 8 win at non-league George Fox, the Wolves played four games at home versus Central Washington and went 3-1.
WOU won the opener against Central Washington 6-5, lost 7-5, then swept the Saturday games 8-2 and 9-3.
In the first two games against CWU, Wolves senior shortstop Derek Maiben went a combined 6 for 9 with four runs, two RBIs and three stolen bases. Arturo Alvarez (3-0) earned the win, allowing one run in 5 2/3 innings.
On Saturday, reliever Sebasten Boivin (1-0) and starter Parker Johnson (4-1) got the wins, with Boivon blanking the Wildcats over the final 3 2/3 innings and Johnson allowing one earned run over five innings.
The Wolves totaled 18 hits on Saturday, with John Stark, Anthony Zellner and Levin Cummings each getting three.
In the victory at George Fox, WOU trailed 5-4 before scoring three runs in the eighth and one in the ninth. Stark homered and joined Maiben with two RBIs.
* Arturo Alvarez, a junior, received GNAC Pitcher of the Week honors for his victory against Montana State Billings on March 4. He allowed two earned runs on four hits over 6 2/3 innings as WOU took the opening game of a four-game set 10-2.
Softball
The biggest news last week was Lonny Sargent’s announcement that he will retire after this season, his 10th at WOU and 34th overall. Assistant coach Aly Boytz will become interim coach.
Sargent expressed a desire to be closer to his mother and other family in Arizona.
He is the Wolves’ all-time winningest softball coach and has taken Western Oregon to every conference tournament since it began in 2013.
* Western Oregon returns home this weekend to face Montana State Billings of the GNAC in noon doubleheaders on Saturday and Sunday.
* Last week, the Wolves (13-12 overall) went 0-4 at Simon Fraser to open the GNAC season. Two of the losses were by two runs, one was by one run, and two came in extra innings. In order, Simon Fraser won 5-3, 8-7 in eight innings, 11-2 in five innings and 6-5 in eight innings.
The Wolves were devoid of hitting. In the four games, leadoff batter Logan Carlos was 6 for 13 with two home runs, five runs and three RBIs. Zoie Recolan was 7 of 15 with four runs. Erica Soliz went 5 for 12 with three runs and two RBIs. Kate Ronning was 6 for 15. Kirah McGlothan was 8 for 13 with a home run, two runs and six RBIs.
Track and field
WOU competes Saturday in the Oregon State/PNW Invite at Corvallis.
* Graduate student Austin Goldstein was named the GNAC Field Athlete of the Week for his March 5 javelin throw of 198 feet, 10 inches, which won the Willamette Opener, was a personal best and made him a provisional qualifier for the NCAA Division-II championships.
* Eight Wolves earned all-region honors from the U.S. Track and Field Cross Country Coaches Association for their top-five indoor status.
From the women’s team, Jenelle Hurley (pentathlon), Moana Gianotti (weight throw, shot put), Caitlin Heldt (3,000, 5,000) and Ana Popchock (60 hurdles) were names.
The men’s team honorees were Sam Cole and Owen Collins (weight throw, shot put), Hunter Hutton (mile) and JJ Walker (pole vault).
