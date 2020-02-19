Itemizer-Observer
MONMOUTH — With five seconds to go and a 3-pointer thrown by Western Oregon University’s sophomore Tresai McCarver, the crowd in the New P.E. gym exploded into cheers on Thursday night.
The game was tied 53-53, and the Wolves were on the edge of snapping their losing streak — until Seattle Pacific’s Natalie Hoff sunk a 15-footer as time expired on the clock to nab the win.
The Wolves (5-7, 2-13 Great Northwest Athletic Conference) lost 55-53 to the Falcons.
“It’s very frustrating to lose games like these at the last second,” said junior Olivia Denton. “Of course we always want to be on the winning side.”
But she was proud of how the team played.
“Tonight, as a team, it felt good — we battled for four quarters and it felt good to do that,” she said. “As a team, we trusted each other and that’s something we’ve been struggling with; it doesn’t always go our way, and that’s OK — it felt like we fought and that was our goal for tonight, was to just battle hard for 40 minutes.”
The game started out in the Wolves’ favor, outscoring the Falcons 19-8 in the first quarter, but that was the only quarter the Wolves were able to hold the scoring advantage over SPU.
“This was a heartbreaker of a game to say the least, but I thought we battled and for the most part had good focus throughout,” said head coach Holli Howard-Carpenter. “Both teams were short-handed, but everyone stepped up on both sides to make for a great game.”
Freshman Meadow Aragon led with nine points, tallied seven rebounds and nabbed one assist. McCarver picked up eight points, with four assists and three rebounds.
The team hosted Saint Martin’s on Saturday and fell 62-59.
The final weeks of the regular season remains, and Denton is excited to finish it out. “We’re just glad to be here,” she said. “No matter the outcome we’re just glad to be here.”
