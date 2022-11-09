Western Oregon University
MONMOUTH, Ore. --- The Western Oregon football team sent its seniors out with a bang as the Wolves scored the first 26 points of the game in the first 26 minutes of the game to pull away for a 32-7 victory over Simon Fraser on Saturday at McArthur Field.
The Wolves (5-5 overall, 4-4 Lone Star Conference) outgained the Red Leafs (0-8, 0-8) 452-171 on the day in total offense and had control of the game from the start.
Omari Dixon-Land got the scoring going with a 6-yard touchdown run with 7:43 left in the first quarter before Gannon Winker hit Kade Hustler for a touchdown pass down the middle in the end zone from 18 yards out with three seconds left in the first to make it 13-0. That last touchdown play capped an 11-play, 91-yard drive for the Wolves.
On the Red Leafs’ next drive, Malcolm Liufau sacked SFU’s Justin Seiber and forced a fumble -recovered by WOU’s Noa Aluesi on the Red Leaf 10. On the next play, the Wolves used a receiver reverse to score as Thomas Wright rushed it in from 10 yards out to make it 19-0 a minute into the second quarter.
Marquis Sampson scored on a receiver end around from 13 yards out with 3:56 left in the half to make it 26-0.
The Red Leafs scored on its next possession on a 38-yard touchdown pass and the final score of the game came with 9:49 left in the third, a 5-yard touchdown pass from Winker to Wright.
The Wolves rushed for a season-high 257 yards - led by Dixon-Land’s 97 yards and a touchdown. Kainoa Jones had 63 yards rushing to go along with 32 yards passing while Andrew Valladares had 41 yards on the ground.
Winker finished 16-for-21 for 163 yards and two scores. Wight had five catches for 76 yards and a score to go along with his rushing touchdown.
Isaiah Abraham had five tackles, a half sack and a quarterback hurry while Dawson Muggy added five tackles, a sack and hurry as well.Liufau had three tackles 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble.
The Wolves close out the season next Saturday at Texas A&M-Kingsville.
Western Oregon men, women each take fourth at GNAC Championships
The Western Oregon men’s and women’s cross country teams each took fourth place at the GNAC Championships on Saturday morning at Ash Creek Preserve.
The Western Oregon women finished with 87 points, one point behind Simon Fraser for third place. Western Washington won the event with 64 points while Saint Martin’s took second with 78 in the 10-team event.
Caitlin Heldt paced the WOU women by finishing in third place with a time of 21 minutes, 9.1 seconds. Luz Garcia, in her first race of the season, finished 12th for the Wolves while rounding out the scoring top five for WOU was Riley Smith (13th, 21:58.2), Holly Hutton (29th, 22:33.6) and Lindie Larson (30th, 22:35.3).
Kendall Kramer of Alaska Fairbanks won the individual title with a time of 20:37.
On the men’s side, the Wolves finished with 115 points to take fourth, finishing behind Western Washington (31), Simon Fraser (52) and Alaska Anchorage (83) in the 10-team race.
Hunter Hutton paced the Wolves with a 10th-place finish in a time of 24:23 in the 8K race. He was followed by Bailey Smith (25th, 25:18.1), Easton Pomrankey (28th, 25:27.2), Logan Parker (30th, 25:38) and Miguel Villar (34th, 25:48.9) in scoring for the Wolves.
Cole Nash of Alaska Anchorage won the individual title with a time of 23:46.2.
Up next are the NCAA West Regionals on Nov. 19 in Billings, Montana.
Wolves take it to five, but fall just short to Simon Fraser
The Western Oregon volleyball forced a fifth game, but came up short in the deciding set to Simon Fraser to fall 3-2 (22-25, 25-11, 25-14, 20-25, 15-10) Saturday night at West Gym.
After taking the first set 25-22, the Wolves (9-15 overall, 5-11 GNAC) lost the next two sets to the Red Leafs (12-14, 9-7) and had to take the fourth set to keep the match alive.
The fourth set was tied 14-14 before a 5-0 run helped WOU take control of the set - though SFU did cut the Wolves’ lead to 21-19 before a pair of kills from Hartsook and another from Ella Nordquist gave them some breathing room before taking the set 25-20.
In the fifth set, the Wolves led 3-2 after a kill by Hartsook before a 5-0 run by the Red Leafs made it 7-3 and WOU wouldn’t get closer than three the rest of the way - falling 15-10.
Hartsook paced the Wolves with 19 kills while Nordquist and Delaney Smith had eight kills apiece. Smith, Bella MacLellan and Madison Hornback and three blocks apiece. Laney O’Neil had a team-high 25 assists while Emily West added 18. Sophie Matlock led the team with 16 digs.
The Wolves return home for their final two games of the season next week with home, taking on Alaska Anchorage Thursday, Nov. 10, at 7 p.m. and Alaska Fairbanks on Saturday, Nov. 12, at 2 p.m.
