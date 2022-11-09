WOU Football

The Western seniors enjoy a moment together ahead of their win against Simon Fraser.

 Photo Courtesy – Eddie Bruning

Western Oregon University

MONMOUTH, Ore. --- The Western Oregon football team sent its seniors out with a bang as the Wolves scored the first 26 points of the game in the first 26 minutes of the game to pull away for a 32-7 victory over Simon Fraser on Saturday at McArthur Field.

