Western Oregon volleyball is “only” 4-4 after the first two weeks of the 2022 season.
The .500 record looks a lot better, though, when compared to last year’s four-win season, 4-21 overall mark and .160 win percentage.
“It feels good to match the four wins already,” new WOU coach Kaiao Nahale-a said. “It’s crazy the amount of people who have come up and been very supportive and say how good we’re playing.”
The Wolves now enter Great Northwest Athletic Conference play and will face a tough opening match Thursday at the Alaska Nanooks, who are 10-2 and on a seven-game winning streak.
Western Oregon also will play Saturday at Alaska Anchorage (10-1).
The two Alaska teams are a combined 7-0 at home this season.
A year ago, when the WOU program was struggling under a previous coach, the Wolves failed to win a set in two matches each against the Alaska schools.
“We’re excited to test ourselves against some of best teams in our league,” Nahale-a said.
Unfortunately for Western Oregon, the team could be without two of its regular players. Lauren Smith, a junior opposite, injured a knee in the first of four games last weekend and was being evaluated early this week. And Sophie Matlock, a sophomore co-captain and the team’s returning liber, rolled an ankle last weekend.
“We’re bummed, but the injury bug is an unfortunate part of the gig,” Nahale-a said.
The Wolves were 2-2 last week in the Saint Martin’s Labor Day Tournament at Lacey, Washington. Western Oregon lost 3-2 to Adelphi, defeated Westminster 3-1, downed Western New Mexico 3-1 and lost 3-1 to Colorado Christian.
WOU is hitting .206 to its opponents’ .210 and has a slight edge in kills per set, 12.8 (third in the GNAC) to 11.9.
Sophomore Bailee Hartsook, 5-9 and from Sweet Home, has a team-high 76 kills, and senior Delaney Smith from West Salem High is hitting a team-best .326.
“As we say in the volleyball world, Bailee is a terminal hitter,” Nahale-a said. “When she gets that ball, she kills it. She can kill a ball with the best of them in the GNAC.”
A big part of the hitters’ success goes to the three-headed setting crew this season. Sophomore Laney O’Neil (106 assists), junior Sophia Casarez (103) and junior Emily West (93) have helped generate the attack in different but all effective ways.
“They all bring something to the table,” Nahale-a said, explaining his use of three setters in the 6-2 rotation. “Two were here last year and one, Sophia, is a transfer (from College of Southern Idaho via Blue Mountain Community College). Sophia is a great defensive player. Laney connects real well with the players from last year and is one of our best servers (second on the team with nine service aces, two behind sophomore Madison Hornback). Emily gets the ball out quick and runs our offense very quickly. Against a big blocking team, that’s really helpful.
“We’ve got three really talented setters. It’s tight between them. We feel like all of them can run our offense and lead the team. It’s just a matter of who’s focused and doing well at the time,” Nahale-a said.
