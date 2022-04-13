Itemizer-Observer
Track and field
The Wolves won seven men’s events and six women’s events in Friday’s John Knight Twilight hosted by Western Oregon.
WOU led the six-team scoring for men and women. The men totaled 202 points. Corban was second with 107. In the women’s meet, Western Oregon had 217 points, and Oregon State was next with 186.
WOU’s Jenelle Hurley moved to fourth on the school’s all-time list with her PR and 100-meter hurdles victory in 14.55 seconds. Caitlin Heldt won the 1,500, Kaylee Wright took the javelin competition, Ana Popchock was first in the triple jump, and the Wolves swept the women’s relays.
The men relay teams also won, as did Justin Crosswhite in the 800, Brennen Sorah in the 110 hurdles (PR of 15.7), Aaron Hanible in the 400 hurdles, Austin Goldstein in the javelin and Samuel Cole in the hammer (PR 166 feet, 8 inches).
Mailyah Thompson gave Western Oregon seconds in the women’s 100 and 200 and a third in the 100 hurdles. She had PRs of 25.55 in the 200 and 15.09 in the hurdles. Katie Chapman was second to Heldt in the 1,500 with a personal best as well.
Two men throwers combined for three PRs and three runner-up finishes. Owen Collins was second in the shot (46-4) and hammer (165-7), and Eli Nafziger was second in the javelin (178-10).
• It’s another here, there and everywhere weekend now for the Wolves, with athletes slated to compete in either the Mt. Sac Relays, Wednesday through Saturday at Walnut, California, or the Long Beach (California) Invitational Thursday through Saturday or the Bryan Clay Invitational for multi-eventers Thursday and Friday at Azusa, California.
Baseball
Western Oregon hopes it built some momentum with two closing victories in last week’s four-game series at Montana State Billings.
After dropping games 8-7 and 5-4 on Friday, the Wolves topped the Yellowjackets 8-6 and 10-6 on Saturday.
The Wolves also squeezed in a non-league game last week, winning 3-2 in 10 innings over George Fox at the WOU Baseball Field on April 5.
The wins over MSU Billings lifted WOU to 12-8 in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference. The Wolves are second out of five teams and trail Northwest Nazarene (15-5). MSUB is third at 11-9.
Overall, Western Oregon is 21-14.
The Wolves will head to Ellensburg, Washington, this week for four games with Central Washington, two on Friday and two on Saturday. A non-league home game against Bushnell also is on tap for 4 p.m. April 19.
WOU trailed 5-3 after six innings of Saturday’s first game. The Wolves tied the score in the top of the seventh, then got three runs in the eighth and held MSU Billings to one more the rest of the way. John Stark, Leighton Moniz and Jackson Holstad homered for the Wolves, with Holstad, a junior from Central High, delivering a three-run shot in the eighth.
In the 10-6 victory, Stark, Holstad and Justyn Herzog each had a home run. Herzog opened the scoring with a two-run blow in the first inning. Holstad’s was a three-run HR in the fourth that gave WOU a 5-3 lead. Stark’s two-run long ball in the fifth made the score 8-3.
MSU Billings won the first game of the series with four runs in the bottom of the ninth. In Game 2, the Yellowjackets broke a 4-4 tie with a walk-off home run with two out in the bottom of the seventh and final inning.
Against George Fox, Holstad’s double scored pinch-runner Spencer Weston with the winning run, immediately after Hibiki Ouchi, a junior catcher from Japan, had doubled with two out.
Also last week, Western Oregon junior right-hander Parker Johnson claimed GNAC Pitcher of the Week honors for his one-hit, seven-inning gem that led the Wolves to an 8-0 win over Saint Martin’s. He allowed a single to the first Saints batter and gave up one walk, in the fifth.
Softball
Western Oregon was idle last week and resumes GNAC play at Northwest Nazarene. Doubleheaders are scheduled for Friday and Saturday.
* Sophomore outfielder Sophie Franklin was named to the Tournament of Champions all-tournament team after batting .500 in five games at Turlock, California.
Volleyball
WOU has added an assistant coach from the staff of Cal Poly. Becca Holtgeerts is a 2010 graduate of Cascade High who starred as a blocker for a two-time Northwest Conference champions and three-time NCAA Division III tournament participant at Pacific Lutheran. She was a volunteer assistant at Cal Poly.
Men’s soccer
Last year, Colin Baker was head coach of the Adams State women’s soccer team in Alamosa, Colorado. Now he’s an assistant coach for the Wolves, who will debut in August under coach Stan Rodrigues. Baker’s other coaching stops have included alma mater Southwestern College in Kansas, University of Providence in Montana and Carroll College in Montana.
