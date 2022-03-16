Itemizer-Observer
The Western Oregon women’s basketball team could be poised for a step up next season.
Most of the starters and team will return, and even while going 9-17 this season and finishing eighth in the 10-team Great Northwest Athletic Conference.
“I saw a lot of growth in us,” coach Holli Howard-Carpenter said. “Especially the last few weeks of February and in March.”
The Wolves had three late-season games they almost won. They dropped a one-point game against Northwest Nazarene on Feb. 19, lost by two points in overtime to Seattle Pacific on Feb. 21 and fell by one point on a buzzer-beater by host Alaska Anchorage on Feb. 24.
Western Oregon then won its regular-season finale 82-70 at Alaska Fairbanks before a 71-62 loss to Saint Martin’s in the first round of the GNAC tournament last week.
“We had challenge after challenge with COVID and injuries,” Howard-Carpenter said.
About as often as not, the team played shorthanded, and sometimes very shorthanded, particularly in the post.
“But we had a bunch of players who did a great job of stepping up with whatever we needed,” Howard-Carpenter said.
The coaching staff will lose four members of the 2021-22 squad. Of those, the one who played the most was 6-1 forward Amber Winkler. She was a junior but is graduating soon and, after playing through a knee cartilage problem, has decided to hang up the jersey.
A 6-0 forward, Makenna Gambee, was a graduate student honored on WOU’s Senior Night. She didn’t play after Feb. 19 because of a knee injury.
And juniors Kaelin Williams-Kennedy, a 5-10 forward, and Casandra White, a 5-9 guard, also are graduating.
That leaves 12 players coming back for 2022-23, including redshirts Erika Glenn and Kilyn Dawkins, both healing well from knee injuries, according to Howard-Carpenter. Glenn is a 5-9 guard. Dawkins is a 6-1 forward.
Key players due back include point guard Tresai McCarver, inside force Meadow Aragon, skilled guard Cali McClave and fellow backcourt players Madisyn Clark and Princy Paaluhi-Caulk.
McCarver started all 26 games and led the team with 30.7 minutes per game.
McClave started and played in 25 games and was second in minutes (27.8), third in points (9.7) and first in 3-pointers made (36).
Aragon had 18 starts before hurting a knee, and she matched McCarver atop the points per game chart with 10.4, while leading the Wolves with 7.0 rebounds.
Clark started 20 games, and Paaluhi-Caulk, formerly a player for now-defunct Concordia in Portland, finished strong and scored 13 points or more in five of the final eight games.
The 5-4 McCarver will be a senior. McClave, 6-9, will be a junior. Aragon, 5-11, is due back for her junior season. Clark is a 5-8 sophomore-to-be, and the 5-3 Paaluhi-Caulk is going to be a junior.
A 6-2 center, Alexis Wright, will return for her junior season, and Cali McClave’s sister, Ana, played good minutes this season as a 5-10 freshman.
Caitlin Wheeler, a 6-1 forward, performed well in 16 games this season before going down with a knee injury.
“With all the injuries and absences, it was tough, because we never knew who was going to be available,” Howard-Carpenter said.
The Wolves have signed two players to letters-of-intent. Pi’ohia Tu’ivai is a 5-11 forward who has played on a top AAU team in Hawaii and comes from Seabury Hall High in Maui. Gretta Baker was a 5-9 senior on Central Catholic’s Class 6A playoff team.
