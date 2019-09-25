MONMOUTH — The men’s and women’s cross-country teams at Western Oregon University each grabbed fifth place in their second home meet of the season, racing against 11 other teams at the Ash Creek Preserve in Monmouth.

In her first race of the season, senior Grace Knapp was the first Wolf to cross the finish line, placing fifth in the 6,000 km at 22:05.13.

“The race went well,” she said. “It’s a home course and that always helps, and it’s a lot of fun to run here. I think the team has more, because we didn’t run full force. We had a girl drop out because of injury, then someone else didn’t race as well, so we have more in us, but it went well for those of us who did run.”

The Sundowner Invitational hosted many of the schools in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference, which gave the Wolves the chance to see what the other teams look like.

“This is a preview meet, because we’re hosting regionals,” Knapp said, “and our coach had us look at some of those schools and try to see how we place up against them. Just get a feel for the competition and focus on us.”

Senior Cassie McKinney and sophomore Kaylin Cantu finished in the top 25 for the Wolves, clocking in at 23:36.1 and 23:43.2, respectively.

On the men’s side, senior Justin Crosswhite made his season debut by nabbing third place in the men’s 8,000 km, clocking in at 24:57.1.

Senior Hunter Mosman landed in 25th place, with a time of 25:39.8.

The Wolves compete next on Oct. 5 at the 45th annual Charles Bowls Willamette Invite at Bush Park in Salem.