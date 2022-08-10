Itemizer-Observer
Real football, real football-world happenings.
Just like with the NFL and in college football, even in early August, a lot is going on regarding women’s football in the Salem area. On and off the field.
For one thing, the Salem Women’s Football Association is about to launch its first year of flag football.
Meanwhile, the SWFA’s tackle football team, the Capital Pioneers, is looking for a new head coach.
Four teams are set to kick off a seven-week flag football season, with games on Sundays at McNary High.
About a dozen of the approximately 40 players signed up for flag football also are members of the spring-season tackle football Pioneers.
The Pioneers, who have posted two 6-0 regular seasons and suffered two playoff losses since they were formed, will be replacing their 2022 coach -- Mike Putnam, also an assistant coach for Sprague High.
“We have decided we are not going to renew Coach ‘Putty’s’ contract,” said Rebecca Fineran, a Pioneers player who is president of the SWFA.
Both sides said the appropriate high-road things over the change last week.
“I wish the Capital Pioneers nothing but the best in the future,” said Putnam, who, along with his three-man staff, did not receive salaries for their coaching.
“We appreciate everything he did,” Fineran said, “and it was definitely a better, well-organized season (than in 2021 under a different coach). We’re just going to go in a different direction and a different style with the coaching staff.”
Fineran said the Pioneers don’t have a successor to Putnam nailed down, partly because it’s summer and the offseason.
“We are working on it internally,” she said. “We have something in the works, but we’re letting everyone kind of regroup for the new season.”
One of the big goals remains to get more players out for the tackle team, which is a member of the Women’s Football Alliance. Another goal is to make the flag football program much bigger as well over time.
“We’re hoping this year we can cross that threshold in terms of depth and get more women involved in general,” Fineran said, “so we will be able to build the program to where we want to take it, to an even higher level. To where maybe we can have eight flag teams next year and, when we go to a playoff game in Arizona or wherever, instead of having 20 players who can show up we can bring 30.”
Interested women still can sign up for this year’s flag football season or sign up for the 2023 WFA tackle football season. To do so, or for more information, go to salemwomensfootball.org.
“There’s definitely still room for people to join” and play flag, Fineran said. “We have a lot of newbies already.”
The four teams set to take part in year one of flag football: the West Salem Witches; a team from Dallas awaiting a name; the She Sharks from Keizer/Northeast Salem; and the Mean Girls, who are from the South Salem area.
The Dallas team in particular could use more players, though.
The first games will be at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14, and games are scheduled for every other Sunday.
Also, Fineran is putting out a call for anyone interested in refereeing.
“No experience necessary,” she said. “We’re just doing this for fun and to stay active.”
Go to the website to submit an interest form for officiating games.
Steve Polanski, an assistant coach on the 2022 Pioneers staff, is continuing to help with recruiting players, Fineran said. In October, after the flag season, the Pioneers hope to start finalizing plans for some early tackle team workouts and then have some skill camps in late November and December. Practices are likely to begin about Jan. 15, and the tackle season starts the second week of April.
This year, the Pioneers played the Portland Fighting Shockwave, the Oregon Cougars (a Eugene-based team) and the Seattle Spartans before traveling to face the Arizona Outkast in the playoffs for the second year in a row.
The Pioneers also had a road game in Bakersfield, California called off this year when the opposing team forfeited. Next year, “we’re hoping to travel and get an away game a little farther from home, maybe to New Mexico, Texas, Colorado or Southern California,” Fineran said.
Playing a team from one of those areas in addition to the more-local competition could give the Pioneers a boost in the Massey ratings that are used to determine who gets in the playoffs and who has homefield advantage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.