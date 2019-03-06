MONMOUTH — Olivia Woods will be the lone Wolf on Western Oregon University’s women’s indoor track and field team to be heading to the NCAA DII Indoor Track and Field Championships in Pittsburg, Kansas, on March 8-9, where she will compete in the 800-meters race.

Woods, a senior, qualified for nationals at the Grand Valley State University Big Meet on Feb. 8-9, clocking in for a season best at 2:09.35 for a sixth-place spot.

This will be Woods’ third time going to nationals. The last two years she earned a No. 6 spot in the 800, along with a pair of All-American honors.

Still, it’s easy to get caught up in the pressure of it all, she said, even after three years of going to a national meet.

“I try, with every big meet, to keep the expectations of just enjoying the moment,” Woods said, “because with nationals, you never know what could happen. It’s a full-packed heat with so many amazing runners and everyone is doing their best and trying their hardest. It’s easy to get really worked up and build a lot of pressure with nationals, just because it’s at such a high scene and there’s a lot of people watching, but at the end of the day, it’s like, for me, the memories and the things you can be positive about, rather than going in with heavy expectations. That’s where I try to keep it. That’s where I try to — sometimes I can get a little much in my head.”

Normally, an 800 race is two laps outside, but indoors it’s anywhere from two and a half to four laps, depending on the length of the track, making the race that much more crowded.

“When you put eight people in an 800 on a small track, it gets kind of congested,” said head coach Mike Johnson. “If (Woods) is able to run through the gaps right and get in the right spot, then she’ll do just fine. Her speed right now looks very good. The 800 is probably the toughest field it’s ever been in terms of depth. She’s certainly one of those people. I think a lot of it’s going to depend on how the race rolls out. I think if it’s a good steady pace, she’ll be right there.”

This weekend is Woods’ last time racing around a track for the indoor season, and only three months are left of her overall collegiate track and field career. She’s trying to take it all in.

“I’m very excited to finish school,” she said, laughing, “but with track, it’s interesting. Last time here, last time doing this. It slowly hits me every now and then. I feel like now I’m finally at a point where I’m very comfortable and used to doing things ... I know where to go at meets and things, and now I’m like, well last one.”

After this weekend, Woods hops right into outdoor season, and she’s looking forward to it.

“Indoor’s very different than outdoor, so I’m definitely ready for outdoor to start,” she said. “I think one thing that is a big separator (from outdoor) is the people that we race against. Outdoor season, we’re able to travel and have more options than indoor. Indoor, we often travel up to Dempsey and it’s the same people every time. Outdoor, is just outdoor. Having an actual 400-meter track can really make a difference.”

She’ll be back in the outdoor season for the 800 race, but she said she’s considering trying out the 400-meter hurdles.

“I don’t know if thats going to happen,” she said. “It would be a big jump for me, but I think it’d be fun to try something new. Why not? It’s my senior year. Might as well try it.”