PITTSBURG—Closing out her indoor career at the NCAA DII National Championships, Western Oregon University senior Olivia Woods placed fifth overall in the 800-meter run to earn her sixth career All-American honor.

Holding the sixth fastest time in the field entering the meet, Woods improved upon her status by one spot to earn four points in the team standings.

A day after setting a school record of 2:08.73 while racing in the prelims, Woods lowered the time once again by clocking a 2:08.44 in the finale.

The result represents the third straight indoor All-American honor for Woods in the event after taking sixth place at the 2018 and 2017 championships.

After recording the fastest prelim time on Friday, Colorado Springs’ Skylen Webb returned to win the event with a meet record and facility record of 2:04.94. Grand Valley State’s Rachael Walters took second with a 2:05.09 while Alaska Anchorage’s Danielle McCormick, the returning national champion in the 800, settled for third with a 2:06.28.

WOU will continue the outdoor portion of the schedule on March 16 with a trip to Portland for the Lewis & Clark Spring Break Open.

With one year of outdoor eligibility remaining, Woods is already a three-time All-American during the outdoor season. Woods placed third at outdoor nationals in the 800 in 2017 and seventh in the event on 2019. Woods was also a member of WOU’S 1,600-meter relay team that placed eighth nationally in 2018.