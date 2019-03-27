MONMOUTH — The Western Oregon soccer team announced the signing of two junior college transfers on Thursday, adding Danielle VanOrd and Jessie Scott to the 2019 roster. The signings serve as the first recruits to join the Wolves under the leadership of head coach Kacey Bingham.

Both players come to Monmouth from Lane Community College where they helped the Titans to a 14-2-2 record in the 2018 season

Scott, an outside-back from Eagle River, Alaska, started all 18 games last fall for Lane, earning All-Region honors in the NWAC for her play.

VanOrd also spent two seasons at Lane, working on the Titans’ wing in two stellar offensive campaigns.

The Anchorage, Alaska, native scored a combined 31 goals and doled out 16 assists over her two years at LCC, earning a spot on the NWAC All-Star team both seasons.

Western Oregon opens their 2019 season Sept. 14 at Cal State Monterey Bay. They make their home debut Sept. 19 when they host Hawai’i Pacific at WOU Soccer Field.