MONMOUTH -- The Western Oregon University baseball team landed the No. 3 seed for the upcoming NCAA West Regional that will take place this coming Thursday through Saturday at host Northwest Nazarene. The top three teams in the region will compete for the regional championship with the winner advancing to the NCAA College World Series that will take place June 5-12 in Cary, NC.

Azusa Pacific enters as the top seed out of the PacWest Conference with a 33-8 overall and in-region record. Northwest Nazarene, having won both the GNAC Regular Season and Tournament Championships, enters as the No. 2 seed with a 31-7 overall and in-region record. Western Oregon enters as the No. 3 seed with a 20-6 overall and in-region record. The Wolves were ranked No. 3 in the initial NCAA Regional Rankings earlier this week and were ranked third throughout the season in the NCBWA West Region Poll.

This is the first trip to regionals for WOU since 2012 and is the eighth overall trip to the postseason since the team moved to NCAA in 2002. The Wolves have five postseason wins, picking up two wins each in 2005 and 2006, with the last win in regionals coming in 2009.

WOU will open the regional with Northwest Nazarene on Thursday. Azusa Pacific will have the bye as the top seed. The winner between WOU/NNU will advance to game three on Friday. The losing team will have to turn around and face Azusa Pacific later in the day on Thursday.

A full preview and details of the regionals will be released this week on wouwolves.com.