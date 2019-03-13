PITTSBURG—Engaged in a multi-team battle to dethrone the two-time national champs, the Western Oregon University men’s distance medley relay team placed ninth overall while competing at the NCAA DII Indoor Track & Field Championships on Friday.

Western Oregon, seeded No. 11 in the country after winning indoor national titles the last two seasons, bettered their pre-meet ranking by two spots and missed out on the scoring positions by a single spot.

CSU Pueblo took the title in the relay with a time of 9:47.91. Simon Fraser used a strong anchor leg to take silver with a 9:48.57 while Colorado Mines was third in 9:48.65. The top nine finishers crossed the line within three second of each other. WOU nearly matched their season-best time in the event with a 9:50.77 as the Wolves qualified for nationals with a 9:50.69.