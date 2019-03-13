PITTSBURG—Engaged in a multi-team battle to dethrone the two-time national champs, the Western Oregon University men’s distance medley relay team placed ninth overall while competing at the NCAA DII Indoor Track & Field Championships on Friday.
Western Oregon, seeded No. 11 in the country after winning indoor national titles the last two seasons, bettered their pre-meet ranking by two spots and missed out on the scoring positions by a single spot.
CSU Pueblo took the title in the relay with a time of 9:47.91. Simon Fraser used a strong anchor leg to take silver with a 9:48.57 while Colorado Mines was third in 9:48.65. The top nine finishers crossed the line within three second of each other. WOU nearly matched their season-best time in the event with a 9:50.77 as the Wolves qualified for nationals with a 9:50.69.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.