Football practice

WOU quarterback Gannon Winker looks for an open receiver during a 2-minute drill.

 Photo by Simson Ward

Western Oregon Football held their first practice last week.

The six-sweltering early morning practice days focused a lot on tempo on sets and running through formation drills. The heat only picked up towards the end of the week.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.