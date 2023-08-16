Western Oregon Football held their first practice last week.
The six-sweltering early morning practice days focused a lot on tempo on sets and running through formation drills. The heat only picked up towards the end of the week.
On Monday the heat cranked up even more.
But redshirt sophomore Quarterback Kainoa Jones was unphased.
“It felt amazing” being back out there for the first week of practice, he said. “I know I felt amazing. I haven’t felt comfortable with myself to run our offense as much as I did last year.”
However, junior Gannon Winker will most likely start his second consecutive season at QB this season as Jones went down last Friday with a lower leg sprain. Jones hopes he’ll soon be cleared for contact again.
Jones was coming off a season mainly playing the back-up role but remained a threat on the ground with his running ability. Last year he rushed for four touchdowns on 110 yards and looked to play a larger role this season.
“It kind of sucks knowing you could be out there and helping the team and better the team’s chances of winning this season,” he said, adding he’s taken the last two practices as an opportunity to study more. “I’ve had the opportunity to get behind Gavin and learn and kind of pick his brain.”
Winker was tabbed by the Lone Star Conference as one of the front runners to win offensive player of the year in the LSC. Thus, his performance from last season has earned him the starting reigns going into the year.
In practice, he was one of the more vocal leaders within his position group while also throwing a plethora of tight spirals.
“I would say he’s gotten more confident with the ball and on tempo, going through the plays. He’s definitely improved from last year,” said Jones.
Jones and some of the other players were asked and agreed about how vocal he’s become saying, “I’ve never seen this much out of him before.”
Jones and Winker had worked a lot on the one’s and two’s, which are the starting and back up groups primarily. As did most of the team that sequestered into different groups throughout the morning session.
Winker and the QBs behind him also went to work on various toss and half off drills with the running backs.
Then they got into end of half situations where they ran two-minute drills. On one play during the drill, Winker threw to the boundary and got on his receivers shortly after.
“Get out of bounds!” he advised robustly.
And for the rest of the practice, about 15 minutes were devoted to each practice session.
Towards one area, the offensive line hit the pads while on the other the receivers and defensive backs went at it in one-on-one passing drills.
As the practice wound down, they finally got into some 7-on-7 drills and four-down goal line formations.
But Jones was most impressed with the leadership amongst the older athletes on his team.
“I see all our seniors stepping up more. We had a big senior group that left so we got big shoes to fill,” Jones said. “But most of our veterans that are here are making sure guys are in the weight room, making sure we’re getting our bodies right before practice, all of that.”
