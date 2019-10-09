MONMOUTH – Continuing with the momentum from the victory at Central Washington on Sept. 28 that snapped a 21-year losing streak, the Western Oregon University Wolves football team clinched a 51-14 victory against Simon Fraser on Saturday.

This win is the third straight for the Wolves, improving the team to 3-2 overall, and 3-0 in Great Northwest Athletic Conference.

Senior Ty Currie completed 13 and 20 for 226 yards, and recorded three touchdowns.

Junior Andrew Valladares carried the ball seven times for 105 yards, and added a touchdown. Sophomore Omari Land added 11 rushes for 40 yards.

On defense, Jaylin Parnell led with seven tackles.

“It was our first home win which is nice to get things going. We played well on both sides of the football today,” said head coach Arne Ferguson in a press release. “The offense really established things and the defense forced a lot of three-and-outs. It’s nice to see us continuing to get better this time of the year.”

The biggest play of the afternoon came when Land caught a pass toward the end of the third quarter and broke free for a 90-yard score.

Western took the lead in the first quarter when senior Nico Jackson found the endzone with six minutes remaining.

At halftime, the Wolves led 20-0, pressuring Simon Fraser and never giving the team wiggle room to break away and score.

“I thought we came out with good energy and played the football game the right way,” said Currie. “I thought we played hard, but there are always things we can get better at.”

In the fourth quarter, Simon Fraser managed to break away from the Wolves’ defense and score two touchdowns.

Valladares contributed the team’s final touchdown off a 69-yard touchdown to help the team seize the home victory.

This is the first season since 2011 that the Wolves have started out 3-2. In 2011, it was 3-1.

On Saturday, the Wolves will travel to Texas A&M-Kingsville, with kickoff scheduled for 5 p.m.