MONMOUTH — Coming off of a historic 2019 season, the Western Oregon University football team is set for another challenging schedule in 2020. The Wolves will play five home games and will open the season with a Division I opponent playing at the University of Idaho, and will later face Division I (FCS) Tarleton State.
In addition to starting out with a Division I foe, a few teams will venture to Monmouth for the first time in a while or first time ever in Texas A&M-Kingsville and Chadron State. WOU will later see Tarleton State, who is now transitioning to Division I, on the road as well.
The season will open on Sept. 5 when the Wolves will travel to Idaho to face the University of Idaho in Moscow.
The home opener will arrive on Sept. 12 against Texas A&M-Kingsville.
Back-to-back home games will follow with the first GNAC game of the season arriving on Sept. 19 when Azusa Pacific comes to Monmouth. The two teams will also meet again to close out the regular season on Nov. 14 at Azusa.
A trio of road games will follow the home meeting with Azusa Pacific as the Wolves will play at Simon Fraser on Sept. 26, West Texas A&M on Oct. 3 and Central Washington on Oct. 10.
Following weeks facing Simon Fraser (Oct. 17) and Central Washington (Oct. 24) both at home, WOU will play a non-conference game at Tarleton State on Oct. 31. Tarleton State, now a Division I school, will make the transition in 2020 from being in Division II and part of the Lone Star Conference to jumping to Division I.
The following week on Nov. 7 will be Senior Day when WOU welcomes in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference opponent Chadron State to McArthur Field.
WOU will then finish the season on the road at Azusa Pacific on Nov. 14. All home games will be played at McArthur Field with a kickoff time of 1:05 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.