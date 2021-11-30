MONMOUTH — Western Oregon’s 4-6 football record was a mixed bag this year, but the players felt like the season was a big win in one respect.
“I’ve never been around a team that was so excited just to have a season,” coach Arne Ferguson said.
COVID-19 had wreaked havoc with Wolves football, wiping out the 2020 season and disrupting practice and workout plans along with spring ball.
That just isn’t conducive to much improvement in the sport, Ferguson said.
“You really need that time and work all year. It takes awhile to develop in football,” Ferguson said. “The number one thing for us was to just get back to our normal training. We were dealing with two classes that hadn’t had that.”
His team is still recovering from missing out on that normality, Ferguson said, but is thankful for the opportunity to play 10 games in 2021.
“I’m proud of the seniors for sticking with it,” Ferguson said. “All our kids were excited just to play games, be able to practice and get better. It really jump-starts us into next year.”
Next year should be an interesting one for the Wolves. They were a very young team in 2021, so “we feel like we’ll have good depth, with kids who have a chance to be special,” Ferguson said.
It will be the coach’s 18th year leading his alma mater on the gridiron. In 2019, he was the GNAC Coach of the Year, and WOU was 7-4.
The Wolves will return seven starters on offense and five on defense.
They also will bring back seven players who were selected to this year’s all-Great Northwest Athletic Conference first team, plus five who made honorable mention.
The list of first-teamers coming back includes top running back Omari Land and wide receiver Thomas Wright, two offensive linemen and three defensive players.
Linebacker Jaylin Parnell, an all-leaguer, will be back as a senior, and Ferguson considers him one of the best at his position. “He does everything,” he said.
Also first team on defense and due back will be Mack Little up front and Joey Sinclair in the secondary. Both will be seniors.
The O-linemen are Fernando Salazar, 6-1 and 270 pounds, who will be a junior, and Josh McKey, 6-3, 340, who will be a sophomore.
Land rushed for 949 yards (5.2 per carry) and 10 touchdowns in 10 games as a junior, and he figures to have competent company in the backfield, as WOU is counting on the likes of Andrew Valladares, Dominique Loggins and Dante Davis to provide depth at running back.
“Valladares came in and did really well this year,” Ferguson said. “Omari was the more physical runner; Valladares was a guy who was good more in the open and can catch the ball extremely well.”
Loggins and Davis also showed good things.
“We feel good about that group,” Ferguson said.
The 6-6 Wright, who will be a senior, finished 2021 with a team-best 36 receptions for 541 yards and four touchdowns.
“He has all the talent in the world,” Ferguson said.
James Ford and Damon Hickok were honorable mention wideouts as sophomores. Ford caught 31 passes for 335 yards and a TD. Hickok had 23 receptions for 328 yards and three touchdowns.
The Wolves might need a new quarterback, or maybe not. Ryan Worthley, their main gun this year, is eligible to come back for his senior season but is completing his second degree. Ferguson doesn’t know yet whether Worthley will choose to return for more football.
The Wolves have some QB candidates on board, including 6-6 Gannon Winker, who started the final game (a 55-16 win over Lincoln) and performed well. He was 10 of 15 passing for 164 yards and two touchdowns, albeit against a first-year team that won only one game and took its lumps.
“Gannon did really well,” Ferguson said, “and we have others who haven’t had opportunities, so we’ll see in the spring. We feel very confident with the young players who will fight for that position.”
