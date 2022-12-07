WOU women's bb

Princy Paaluhi-Caulk scored eight points in 28 minutes for the Wolves in their loss to Northwest Nazarene.

 Photo Courtesy – WOU Athletics

Western Oregon University

The Western Oregon men’s basketball team rallied in the second half to take a brief lead on Northwest Nazarene, but the Wolves would fall short as they lost 62-54 Saturday at the Johnson Sports Center.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.