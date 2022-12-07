Western Oregon University
The Western Oregon men’s basketball team rallied in the second half to take a brief lead on Northwest Nazarene, but the Wolves would fall short as they lost 62-54 Saturday at the Johnson Sports Center.
WOU (4-3 overall, 1-1 GNAC) trailed 36-26 early in the second half before a Zach Moore 3-pointer ignited an 11-0 run capped by a Yosani Clay 3-pointer with 16:15 lef to give the Wolves a 37-36 leave.
But the Nighthawks (3-5, 1-1) answered with 14-2 run over the next four minutes and WOU would get closer than 10 points until the final minute of the contest.
A difference in the contest was at the free throw line as WOU went 2-for-5 (all the free throws coming in the second half) while NNU went 13-for-23.
Clay was the only WOU player in double figures with 20 points to go along with seven rebounds and three steals. Cameron Cranston had eight points, five rebounds and two blocks while Moore had eight points, including a pair of 3-pointers.
The Wolves don’t play again until hosting Cal Poly Humboldt on Dec. 13.
Parnell, Sinclair named D2CCA All-Super Region 4 First Team
The awards keep rolling in for Western Oregon football as Jaylin Parnell and Joey Sinclair were both selected to the Division II Conference Commissioner’s Association All-Super Region 4 Football First Team on Thursday.
Parnell has racked up the awards this season as he was named the Lone Star Conference Defensive Player of the Year, LSC Linebacker of the Year and to the All-LSC First Team. The senior led the LSC in tackles per game (8.5) and sacks per game (0.77) this season and finished the season with 94 tackles and 8.5 sacks to go along with an interception, a forced fumble, a blocked kick, five quarterback hurries and three pass breakups.
Parnell finished his career with 286 tackles (seventh on the all-time WOU List) and 28.5 sacks - tied for first on the WOU all-time list since 2000.
Sinclair finished second in the LSC and ninth in the nation in interceptions per game at 0.5. The senior was second on the team in tackles with 65 to go along with six interceptions, four pass breakups and a forced fumble.
Sinclair also entered the record books this season for WOU as his six interceptions ranked was tied for sixth on the WOU single-season list and his 14 career interceptions ranks tied for fifth on the WOU all-time list.
The honors make Parnell and Sinclair eligible for the D2CCA All-American teams.
WOU gets 28 points from C. McClave in loss at Northwest Nazarene
The Western Oregon women’s basketball team got 28 points and 12 rebounds from Cali McClave, but lost to Northwest Nazarene 67-58 on Saturday at the Johnson Sports Center.
The Wolves (4-2 overall, 0-2 GNAC) cut a once 11-point, third-quarter lead for the Nighthawks (6-2, 2-0) down to two points at the 7:55 mark when McClave drained a 3-pointer to make it 49-47. But NNU went on a 9-1 run after the McClave 3-pointer to push the lead back to double figures and WOU wouldn’t get closer than six points the rest of the contest.
“I’m really proud of our focus and how hard we fought especially in the fourth,” WOU coach Holli Howard-Carpenter said. “We dominated the glass and did a solid job on defense. We need to clean up our turnovers and move the ball better, but I thought we got a lot of good looks at the basket.”
The Wolves committed 23 turnovers in the contest, leading to 23 points for the Nighthawks. That’s compared to 16 turnovers committed by NNU leading to 10 WOU points.
McClave was the only Wolf in double figures with her 28 points to go along with 12 rebounds and going 5-for-11 from 3-point range. Kiylynn Dawkins added nine points and six rebounds.
The Wolves return to action Friday at Corban University before playing their home opener 4 p.m. Saturday against Willamette University.
Rispler named
All-West Region
First Team by
United Soccer Coaches
Western Oregon women’s soccer’s Hannah Rispler was awarded her second all-region honor as Thursday she was named All-West Region First Team by United Soccer Coaches.
The junior from Gresham, Oregon, was also named D2 CCA All-Region First Team as well as GNAC Defensive Player of the Year and All-GNAC First Team.
Rispler was the force behind a strong WOU defensive unit as one of the team’s center backs. In 15 games, Rispler played 1,280 minutes and had an assist for the Wolves while helping the team allow just 1.28 goals per game - including six shutouts on the season. She was a unanimous decision for the All-GNAC First Team and it’s the second year in a row she made an all-conference team - named to the second team last season.
