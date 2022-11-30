MONMOUTH, Oregon --- The Western Oregon football team’s 2022 campaign saw its first year in the tough Lone Star Conference a success, an all-time rushing record being broken and players ranking near or at the top of the conference in numerous statistical categories.
As a team, the Wolves went 6-5 overall and 5-4 in its inaugural season in the Lone Star Conference - and take into account that three of those losses in the conference were by five points or less (35-30 at Western New Mexico, 27-24 against UT Permian Basin and 26-21 at Midwestern State), the Wolves easily could’ve been battling for a conference title and a regional bid into the postseason.
The team was led by a defense that ranked 12th in the country and tops in the LSC against the run - allowing just 80.2 yards per game. Overall the team allowed 297.9 yards per game - second in the LSC and 32nd in the nation (there are 163 Division-II football teams).
The Wolves tied for first in the country in blocked punts this season with three other teams with five on the year. WOU blocked six kicks overall this season, 13th in the nation and first in the LSC.
Individually, the Wolves had a key all-time record fall as Omari Dixon-Land smashed the school’s all-time rushing record - previously held by Bill Volk at 3,172 yards - as the senior finished his career with 3,831 yards on the ground. He also moved to No. 4 on the school’s rushing touchdowns list with 31. He’s on top of the WOU all-time carries list with 707, fifth on the all-time yards per carry list (5.4), first on the yards-from-scrimmage list (4,225), third on the all-purpose yards list (4,225) and fifth in points scored with 210.
As far as this season, Land-Dixon led the LSC in rushing with 1,084 yards - fourth on the WOU single-season list (his 216 carries are also fourth). His 11 rushing touchdowns is tied for sixth on the WOU single-season list.
Jaylin Parnell, the LSC Defensive Player of the Year, wrapped up his career with 286 tackles (seventh on the all-time WOU list) and 28.5 sacks (tied for first at WOU since 2000). This season he led the LSC in tackles (94) and sacks (8.5).
Joey Sinclair also entered the record books this season for WOU as his six interceptions ranked tied eighth in Division II, second in the LSC and are tied for sixth on the WOU single-season list. It gives Sinclair 14 career interceptions, which ranked tied for fifth on the WOU all-time list.
Marquis Sampson made waves as a kick returner as he led the LSC and was 29th in the nation with 570 yards combined return yards. His 556 kickoff return yards this season gave him 958 in his career - eighth on the WOU all-time list. His career 22.8 yards per return average ranks sixth in WOU history.
Gannon Winker reached the single-season WOU top 10 in total offense with 2,403 yards (2,315 passing, 88 rushing) - good for ninth.
Danny Cossette and his 48-yard field goal against Central Washington is tied for the eighth longest in program history (the record is 53 by Kelly Morgan in 2012). His 11 field goals in his career has him eighth on the all-time list and his 48 extra points is 10th.
WOU men’s hoops has win streak snapped by undefeated Western New Mexico in Phoenix
PHOENIX --- The Western Oregon men’s basketball team had its three-game win streak snapped by undefeated Western New Mexico 64-58 on Tuesday at The Phhacility.
The Wolves (3-2) and Mustangs (6-0) battled back and forth threw the first 28 minutes of the contest as WOU took its final lead of the game when Jahville Collins drained a 3-pointer with 12:28 left to make it 43-40 Wolves.
But turnovers and four consecutive possessions helped WNMU go on an 11-1 run over the next three minutes - capped by a pair of Tony Avalos free throws with 9:21 remaining to make it 51-44.
WOU got it into within a possession game one more time as a Cameron Benzel bucket in the paint made it 57-54 Mustangs with 3:11 remaining. But WNMU answered with a basket 15 seconds later and the Wolves never got closer the rest of the contest.
It was a tough shooting day from the field for the Wolves, shooting 31.7 percent from the field (the team was above 58 percent from the field heading into the game), including going 4-for-24 from 3-point range. Going 16-for-17 from the line did help WOU stay in it.
Benzel paced the Wolves, picking up a double-double with 19 points, 10 rebounds, four blocks and two steals. Yosani Clay nearly had a double-double with 10 points and nine rebounds.
WOU is off now until starting GNAC play at Central Washington on Dec. 1.
WOU women’s basketball moves to 4-0 with win over Sonoma State
CHICO, California --- The Western Oregon women’s basketball team moved to 4-0 on the season with a 56-47 win over Sonoma State on Saturday at Acker Gym.
The Wolves after trailing Sonoma State (1-3) 13-10 following the first quarter outscored the Seawolves 46-34 the rest of the way - including 32-21 in the second and third quarters.
Kylee Arzner led WOU with 17 points off of the bench while Kiylynn Dawkins had 13 points and four rebounds while Erika Glenn had 11 points and four rebounds.
The Wolves are off until starting GNAC play at Central Washington on Dec. 1.
