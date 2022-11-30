WOU roundup

Yosani Clay finished with 10 points in 32 minutes for the Wolves in a 64-58 loss against Western New Mexico.

 Photo Courtesy – WOU Athletics

MONMOUTH, Oregon --- The Western Oregon football team’s 2022 campaign saw its first year in the tough Lone Star Conference a success, an all-time rushing record being broken and players ranking near or at the top of the conference in numerous statistical categories.

As a team, the Wolves went 6-5 overall and 5-4 in its inaugural season in the Lone Star Conference - and take into account that three of those losses in the conference were by five points or less (35-30 at Western New Mexico, 27-24 against UT Permian Basin and 26-21 at Midwestern State), the Wolves easily could’ve been battling for a conference title and a regional bid into the postseason.

