Women’s basketball
Western Oregon put it all together in the fourth quarter on the road Saturday to overtake Saint Martin’s and sweep their season series.
The Wolves outscored the Saints 17-5 and won 49-47 at Lacey, Washington.
WOU never led until Madisyn Clark’s layup with 38 seconds remaining put the Wolves ahead 48-47.
Saint Martin’s missed a layup on back-to-back possessions after that, and WOU’s Tresai McCarver hit a free throw for a two-point lead with four seconds left.
The Saints missed a layup at the buzzer that would have forced overtime.
Western Oregon improved to 8-9, 4-6 in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference. The Wolves are 2-6 in away games.
The Saints fell to 10-8, 2-7. They also lost to Western Oregon 68-64 on Jan. 8 at Monmouth.
Clark, a 5-8 freshman guard, led the Wolves in scoring with 12 points Saturday. Sophomore Meadow Aragon, a 5-11 forward, grabbed a game-high 17 rebounds, nearly half of WOU’s 36 total.
The Wolves were coming off a 77-59 loss at No. 9-ranked Western Washington. Aragon had a team-best 13 points, and Clark sank 11 of 14 free throws for all of her points.
Western Oregon had a game set for Tuesday, Feb. 8, at home against Alaska Anchorage and will be at Seattle Pacific on Thursday and Montana State Billings on Saturday.
Men’s basketball
The Wolves took MSU Billings to overtime on Saturday in the New PE Building before falling 87-79.
Behind 6-6 junior Cameron Cranston (26 points) and 6-10 junior John Morrill-Keeler (18 points, game-high 14 rebounds), the Wolves rallied from a 68-59 deficit over the final 5 ½ minutes of regulation.
WOU trailed 72-70 and had to go the length of the floor in seven seconds to stay alive, and the Wolves did it with a nifty back-door pass from freshman guard Qiant Myers to Morrill-Keeler for a dunk.
Myers led WOU in assists with six.
WOU ended the week at 2-7 in the GNAC and 3-14 for the season. MSU Billings climbed to 6-3, 10-9.
WOU had lost its previous game in OT as well, 75-73 at home against Simon Fraser on Feb. 1. Junior guard Yosani Clay led the Wolves with 17 points, Cranston played all 45 minutes and scored 15 points. Junior guard Daisone Hughes added 14.
The Wolves had a Feb. 3 game against visiting Seattle Pacific postponed. Western Oregon was to play at Seattle Pacific on Tuesday, then go to Western Washington for a Thursday game and to Simon Fraser for a game on Saturday.
GNAC basketball
The conference will let every men’s and women’s team into the postseason this year in a bow to postponements and cancellations of games due to COVID-19.
The GNAC tournament will be March 2-5, with the first two rounds at Saint Martin’s or Seattle Pacific. The other 12 games, including the semifinals and finals, will take place at Saint Martin’s.
The Nos. 7-10 finishers for men and women will have play-in games on Wednesday, March 2. The winning teams advance to an eight-team bracket and begin play on March 3.
To determine seeding, the GNAC will calculate wins and losses based on whether the game was home or away and each team’s final winning percentage. For example, a team will get seven points for a road win over a .750 or better team and 6.5 points for a home victory over such a team. A road loss to an under-.250 team is worth a half-point, and a home loss to such a team gets no points.
Conference officials said they hope to post current points standings probably once a week until the end of the regular season.
Track and field
School records fell in two events at the Washington State Open/Invitational last weekend.
Jenelle Hurley, a junior from Grants Pass, scored 3,436 points to better the pentathlon mark of 3,372 set by Charlene Harber in 2012.
Ana Popchock, a senior from Maupin, ran 8.83 seconds in the women’s 60-meter hurdles, snapping the record of 8.91 set by Rochelle Pappel in 2015.
The Wolves will be at the Husky Classic in Seattle on Friday and Saturday, then compete in the Portland Indoor No. 4 at the University of Portland on Sunday.
After that comes the GNAC Indoor Championships Feb. 21-22 at Spokane, Wash.
Baseball
Western Oregon’s first week of baseball wound up at 2-2, all at Fresno Pacific.
The Wolves won the first two games, 13-5 and 6-3, then lost 13-0 on a no-hitter and 6-5, with Fresno Pacific getting single runs in the seventh and eighth inning after trailing 5-4.
Justin Fuson worked all seven innings to get the no-no. He walked three and struck out 11, hitting one batter.
In the series, WOU hit .212 and gave up .312 hitting. Junior Justyn Herzog (3 for 9, five RBIs) and junior Jackson Holstad (4 for 8, three RBIs) helped lead the offense.
Starter Matthew Dunaway did not get a decision but pitched four hitless, scoreless innings with nine strikeouts in the opener.
Victories went to junior Arturo Alvarez (seven hits, two earned runs allowed in five innings of Game 2) and junior reliever Parker Johnson.
WOU heads south again this week to play Stanislaus State (1-0) in a four-game series that starts Friday afternoon at Turlock, Calif.
Softball
The Wolves are 5-2 overall after pulling out a 3-2 record in last weekend’s Concordia Irvine Tournament in California.
In order, WOU defeated Cal State Dominguez Hills 8-2, lost 5-4 to Cal State East Bay, downed Stanislaus State 4-1, fell 10-1 to Cal State San Marcos and rallied to edge San Francisco State 10-8.
In the Sunday morning finale, Western Oregon trailed 8-7 going into its final at-bat in the top of the seventh. Junior Kirah McGlothan walked, and freshman Kate Ronning doubled her home. Then pinch-hitter Erica Soliz, a sophomore, hit an RBI single to give WOU a 9-8 lead. Freshman Maddie Doig from Dallas High tripled home Soliz.
Senior Maddie Mayer then worked her second relief inning and picked up the win, improving to 3-0.
Sophomore catcher Natalie Willoughby homered in her first at-bat of the trip, after having blasted two homers in the Wolves’ season-opening twinbill against Bushnell. She leads the team this season with 10 RBIs and is batting .444, second among full-time starters to Doig (.450).
WOU plays host to Warner Pacific on Friday in a noon doubleheader.
Men’s soccer
The newest Western Oregon program announced the signing of seven players last week, including center backs Cade Ficek from Sheldon High and Kyle Babcock from Springfield High.
Also coming aboard are center back/forward Dylan Panui from Hawaii, goalkeeper Justin Huttinger from Mill Creek, Wash., midfielder Diego Gonzalez-Ruiz from Las Vegas, Nev., midfielder Arjun Venkat from Renton, Wash., and forward Hawkin Sweeney out of Powell, Wyoming.
