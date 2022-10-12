WOU Football

Senior linebacker Jaylin Parnell brings down the Wildcat running back Tre’Jon Henderson.

 Courtesy – Central Washington Athletics

Western Oregon University

ELLENSBURG, Washington – The euphoria of what appeared to be a momentous final drive leading to a go-ahead touchdown for the Western Oregon football team to take a 16-14 lead with nine seconds left was quickly leaving the Wolves sideline as Central Washington blocked the extra point and was sprinting to what appeared to be a game-tying, improbable two-point conversion for the Wildcats.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.