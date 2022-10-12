Western Oregon University
ELLENSBURG, Washington – The euphoria of what appeared to be a momentous final drive leading to a go-ahead touchdown for the Western Oregon football team to take a 16-14 lead with nine seconds left was quickly leaving the Wolves sideline as Central Washington blocked the extra point and was sprinting to what appeared to be a game-tying, improbable two-point conversion for the Wildcats.
But the will to win and the fight WOU showed all night was exemplified by kicker Danny Cossette as he raced down the field, shed a blocker and tackled the Wildcat ball carrier at the 2-yard line to preserve a come-from-behind 16-14 Wolves win Saturday night at Tomlinson Stadium.
The Wolves (2-4 overall, 1-4 LSC) trailed 14-3 with less than 12 minutes left in the game with the offense only having a Cossette 48-yard field goal to show for itself in the second quarter to give WOU a 3-0 lead in a defensive battle Saturday night with the Wildcats (3-2, 3-1). But the offense got rolling just in time as Gannon Winker started finding his rhythm with five completions on six attempts - capped by a 41-yard pass to Damon Hickok - to get the ball inside the Wildcat 10. After a 6-yard scramble by Winker, Kainoa Jones did the rest for the Wolves - taking it in on the QB keeper to make it 14-10 with exactly 8:00 left on the clock.
WOU put together what turned out to be the game-winning drive starting at its own 25 with 3:45 left. The Wolves moved the ball down to the CWU 33 with 1:02 remaining and faced a fourth-and-13 when Winker hit Hickok for a 19-yard completion to keep the drive and game alive for WOU.
The Wolves faced a third-and-7 from the Wildcat 11 when Winker hit Omari Dixon-Land on a wheel route on the right side for a touchdown with nine seconds left to give WOU a 16-14 lead.
On the extra point, Cossette’s attempt was blocked by Patrick Rogers and he picked it up and sprinted down the right side before navigating to the left and appeared he would score a two-point conversion and tie the game. But Cossette got a good angle on Rogers, shed a block attempt by another CWU player and made the tackle at the WOU 2-yard line to save the game for the Wolves.
Jaylin Parnell paced a strong defensive effort that held CWU to 280 yards of offense and forced three turnovers with a season-high 13 tackles to go along with a forced fumble. Machiah Lee, Joey Sinclair and Ryan Minniti each had five tackles with Sinclair adding an interception.
The Wolves finished with 370 yards of offense with Winker going 16-for-38 for 241 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. Hickok finished with a season-high in receptions (seven) and yards (108) to lead the Wolves while Land-Dixon finished with a team-best 53 yards rushing.
WOU returns home next Saturday to take on West Texas A&M.
Wolves battle tough, fall to No. 11 Western Washington
The Western Oregon volleyball team battled with 11th-ranked Western Washington, but were swept by the Vikings 3-0 (25-18, 25-22, 25-21) Saturday night at New PE Building.
The Wolves (7-10 overall, 3-6 GNAC) kept it close in the final two sets, but couldn’t get over the hump as the Vikings (13-4, 8-1) pulled away late in each of the final two sets.
Madison Hornback led WOU with 11 kills to go along with eight digs. Sarah Crowell finished with 10 kills. Emily West had 16 assists to lead the Wolves while Ally Henry had a team-best 14 digs.
WOU returns to action Thursday at Northwest Nazarene.
Wolves women’s soccer drops 1-0 contest at Saint Martin’s
The Western Oregon women’s soccer team fell to Saint Martin’s 1-0 Saturday at Saints Field.
The Wolves (4-4-4, 1-4-3) allowed a goal to the Saints (4-6-1, 2-5-1) in the 33rd minute - Maria Pagnotta’s fifth goal of the season - and couldn’t find an answer over the final 57 minutes.
WOU outshot SMU 14-8, but had just three shots on frame compared to four for the Saints. Camille Darland led the team with three shots with two on goal. Isabella Lopez got the start at keeper, picking up three saves.
The Wolves hit the road again next week starting with a game at Northwest Nazarene on Thursday and at Central Washington on Saturday.
WOU men’s soccer gets goals from Gomez, Grignon, tie MSU Billings
The Western Oregon men’s soccer team got goals from Enrique Gomez and Alex Grignon, but two goals in the final 13 minutes for Montana State Billings led to a 2-2 draw Saturday at WOU Soccer Field.
The Wolves (1-7-2 overall, 0-4-1 GNAC) took a 2-0 lead after Gomez booted in a loose ball in front of the net in the 41st minute and Grignon headed in a pass from Gomez in the 47th minute.
However, WOU couldn’t hold the lead as the Yellowjackets (2-6-2, 0-3-2) got a goal in the 78th minute from Bryan Maxwell (assisted by Bjarne Fedkenhauer) and another five minutes later from Pascal Pisarek (assisted by Callum Bryan) to even the score as the contest eventually ended in a draw.
It was a physical game with six yellow cards handed out (three on each side) and 35 fouls called.
MSUB outshot WOU 19-13 (though the Wolves had more shots on goal 9-6). Abraham Villalobos and Grignon led the team with three shots apiece. Juan Suarez picked up four saves at goal for the Wolves.
The Wolves return to action 1:30 p.m. Thursday at home against Western Washington.
