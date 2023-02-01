The Western Oregon men’s basketball team won its fourth game in a row as a three-point attempt by Western Washington in the final seconds was off the mark to give the Wolves a 72-70 win Saturday on the road.
The Wolves (9-9 overall, 6-5 GNAC) and Vikings (11-10, 4-7) were tied at 39 at the half and were event at 54-54 before a jumper by Daisone Hughes ignited a 16-4 run that was capped by a Cameron Benzel bucket in the paint made it 70-58 with 4:43 remaining.
WOU would only score two points the rest of the way (a bucket by John Morrill-Keeler with 22 seconds left) and withstood a potential game-winning three-point at the buzzer to pick up its fourth win in a row - the last three by two points each.
Jahville Collins led the Wolves with 20 points - including going 3-for-4 from 3-point range. Morrill-Keeler had 12 points and five rebounds (going 6-for-7 from the field) while Hughes came off the bench with 12 points (going 5-for-6 from the field). Cameron Benzel had 14 rebounds to go along with eight points, two blocks and two steals while Qiant Myers had seven points and six assists.
The Wolves play next Saturday at Saint Martin’s.
Wolves women rally in fourth to beat Saint Martin’s, 72-63
The Western Oregon women’s basketball team used a dominant fourth quarter to rally and beat Saint Martin’s 72-63 Saturday afternoon at New PE Building.
WOU (9-9 overall, 3-7 GNAC) trailed the Saints (7-11, 3-7) 52-45 heading into the fourth quarter before a 10-0 run to open the third punctuated with a Cali McClave steal and basket at the 6:56 mark gave the Wolves a 55-52 advantage.
WOU wouldn’t trail again as the Wolves allowed just two SMU points in the first five minutes of the quarter to build a 62-54 lead after an Amber Winkler bucket at the 3:03 mark.
“I was really proud of our composure and patience in that fourth quarter,” WOU coach Holli Howard-Carpenter said.
The Wolves after shooting 26.7 percent from the field in the first half bounced back to shoot 56.3 percent in the second half.
Princy Paaluhi-Caulk led WOU with 22 points to go along with four rebounds and three assists. Cali McClave finished with 13 points, seven rebounds, five steals and two assists, Erika Glenn had 12 points, Kiylynn Dawkins had eight points and seven rebounds and Ana McClave had a team-high nine rebounds and four assists to go along with two steals and two points.
WOU hits the road next week as it travels to take on MSU Billings on Thursday and Seattle Pacific on Saturday.
Wolves break records, reach school top 10s at UW Invite
It was an exciting weekend for the Western Oregon track and field team at the UW Indoor Invitational as a school record was broken (the third school record to be broken already this season), provisional times were hit and numerous PRs were achieved.
Here are some highlights:
WOU’s Bailey Smith broke the school record in the 5,000 Friday, with a time of 14:32.41 - breaking the old record by Chris Reed in 2010 by 0.25 seconds.
The men’s distance relay team Friday of Keeton Sanchez, Gabe Arce-Torres, Emmett Klus and Hunter Hutton ran a 9:46.23 - the No. 3 mark at WOU all-time and was an NCAA provisional mark (and for reference, it was a qualifying time for nationals last season).
Hunter Hutton also individually ran an NCAA provisional Saturday in the mile, finishing with a time of 4:05.31 - a PR and No. 4 on the all-time WOU list.
Caitlin Heldt in the 5,000 ran a personal best 17:40.44 to improve her No. 3 mark all-time at WOU as she took 17th in the race.
Marley Harrison set a PR in the triple jump set a PR of 13.81 meters to take fifth place.
Riley Smith in the women’s one-mile ran a 5:03.28 - moving into fifth place on the WOU all-time list.
WOU’s Alvarez selected to NCBWA West Region Preseason Team
WOU’s Arturo Alvarez was selected to the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Division II West Region Preseason Team on Wednesday.
The senior is coming off a 2022 campaign that saw him earn three all-region honors (including NCBWA All-West Region Second Team), All-GNAC First Team and GNAC Pitcher and Newcomer of the Year. He went 7-2 with a 3.18 ERA with 52 strikeouts and a .221 batting average against in 70.2 innings.
The Wolves open the season Feb. 2 on the road against Fresno Pacific - the first of a four-game set in California.
