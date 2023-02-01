WOU Title IX

The Western Oregon University athletics department gathered current athletes and alumni together for a celebration of the 15th anniversary of Title IX, before the women’s hoops team hosted Saint Martin’s University on Saturday. The Wolves beat the Saints 72-63. The landmark 1972 law prevents sex-based discrimination in publicly-funded institutions, and has helped pave the way for more women’s athletics in American public schools and colleges.

 Photo courtesy of Western Oregon University Athletics

The Western Oregon men’s basketball team won its fourth game in a row as a three-point attempt by Western Washington in the final seconds was off the mark to give the Wolves a 72-70 win Saturday on the road.

The Wolves (9-9 overall, 6-5 GNAC) and Vikings (11-10, 4-7) were tied at 39 at the half and were event at 54-54 before a jumper by Daisone Hughes ignited a 16-4 run that was capped by a Cameron Benzel bucket in the paint made it 70-58 with 4:43 remaining.

