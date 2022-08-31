Itemizer-Observer
It was the first game. And the first home game. And, most important, the first win in Western Oregon men’s soccer history.
“I’m not going to lie – we did a little bit of celebrating afterward,” WOU coach Stan Rodrigues said after his Wolves knocked off Hawaii Pacific 1-0 Friday afternoon at the WOU Soccer Field.
It was a big-time performance against a good, established NCAA Division II program; Hawaii Pacific was 6-2-2 in the Pacific West Conference a year ago.
Cheered on by the WOU women’s soccer team and other Wolves athletes, the young men’s team found the fight, physicality, resilience and goal it needed to prevail.
“The atmosphere was great,” Rodrigues said. “Western Oregon has been so supportive. They asked for soccer, and we gave them soccer today.
“Kudos to the kids. We gambled – not many coaches starting out would put four to seven freshmen on the field together – but I tease our freshmen and tell them they are a ‘fresh man’ and not a high school senior anymore. It’s time to play.”
And play they did, taking the battle as often as not to the visiting Sharks.
One of those Western Oregon freshmen, 6-4 forward Alex Grignon from Summit High, broke the deadlock in the 74th minute. He penetrated along the back line from the left side of the field, then whipped a shot along the ground and inside the far post.
The Wolves didn’t allow Hawaii Pacific a good look the rest of the way.
The Wolves stayed aggressive, going for goal No. 2 instead of going solely on defense.
“Our goal is to score four goals a game,” Rodrigues said. “I tell the team I will never be happy until they score four and keep a clean sheet.”
Thanks to its game-long efforts, WOU wound up with the edge in shots (10-8), shots on goal (5-1) and corner kicks (6-3).
Also last week, the Wolves played exhibitions at Linfield on Aug. 22 and at Lewis & Clark on Aug. 28.
The plan against L&C was to just give the regulars some rest and use other Wolves.
Against Linfield, freshman Andrew Villalobos out of North Salem High scored the first WOU goal ever in a 1-0 victory.
Rodrigues said improved midfield play from WOU’s Aug. 17 exhibition at Multnomah helped set up the counterattack winner against Linfield.
“We wanted to be more organized this time,” Rodrigues said. “Ben Mitcheson, Enrique Gomez and Chester March were big-time. Mitcheson timed a perfect tackle that won the ball, which shot behind the defense, and then Abe was able to break away and get it and bury it for the goal.”
This week, WOU has two nonleague games – and the level of the challenge rises as the first-year team will be meeting a couple of ranked opponents and playing two games in three days at altitude. The Wolves will be at Westminster College in Salt Lake City on Thursday and stay there for a 1 p.m. Saturday game against Colorado Mesa University.
Rodrigues knows the schedule is asking a lot (and maybe too much) from his maiden team, but “we need to see these types of teams before we get into conference play, because Simon Fraser, Seattle Pacific and Western Washington … those teams are going to be similar (to Westminster and Colorado Mesa).”
Women’s soccer
Western Oregon continues nonleague play on Thursday. The Wolves (2-0) will be at Lakewood, Colorado to take on Colorado Christian (1-1) at 11 a.m.
On Sunday, WOU plays an exhibition at Willamette at 5 p.m.
Last week, Western Oregon launched its counting season with two games in four days – and had to count the results as successes.
On Thursday, the Wolves knocked off Sonoma State 1-0 in Rohnert Park, Calif.
On Sunday, WOU’s home opener was a 3-2 victory over Colorado Mesa.
“We played two very good teams, and both games started really fast,” Wolves coach Kacey Bingham said. “Once we started to catch on to how fast the game was, we started to get a little more confident.”
WOU’s added depth this season seemed to pay off, too.
“This team can rotate in players off the bench – we had two come off the bench and score against Colorado Mesa,” Bingham said. “And we had four goals from four different goal scorers this week. We don’t need to count on just one person.”
Sonoma State was ranked 20th in the nation by the United Soccer Coaches and was No. 4 in the NCAA West region rankings behind the top three of Seattle Pacific, Western Washington and Point Loma (Northwest Nazarene was fifth).
The Wolves got a 10th-minute goal off a turnover and a left-footed strike by junior Jenna Efraimson.
WOU made 1-0 the final score, as sophomore goalkeeper Olivia Holdenreid notched 14 saves. Sonoma State out-shot the Wolves 34-5 and had a 14-5 edge in shots on goal and 14-0 advantage in corner kicks.
“We played a very good team and were able to score early, which was nice,” Bingham said. “From there, we did a good job kind of hunkering down. The shots we gave up were low percentage. For the most part, our defense was a solid brick wall.”
Against Colorado Mesa, junior Lulu Sadler got the winning goal on a high shot over the goalkeeper with 5:45 remaining.
Early on, the visiting Mavericks were able to control possession and field position most of the first half, and they broke through in the 38th minute as a result of their offensive pressure.
But Western Oregon got even 1:47 later on a turning, high strike by Emma Smith off an assist from fellow freshman Alyna Slayter.
The finish turned wild.
Freshman Savannah Taylor gave Western Oregon a 2-1 lead at 81:48. Colorado Mesa made the score 2-2 on a penalty kick at 83:06. Then Sadler came through with the deciding goal on the first shot of her two-game WOU career.
Football
The Wolves will open their season Thursday at Weber State. Kickoff at Ogden, Utah, is at 5 p.m.
Weber State is ranked 20th in the Football Championship Subdivision rankings and has won four of the past five Big Sky Conference titles. The Wildcats have been picked for fourth in the 12-team Big Sky this year, behind Montana, Sacramento State and Montana State.
WOU’s next game will be its home opener. Western Oregon will welcome Lincoln University to Monmouth for a 1 p.m. game on Saturday, Sept. 10.
Volleyball
Week 2 of the WOU season will take the Wolves to Lacey, Washington, for four matches in three days this week.
Western Oregon opens its play in the Saint Martin’s Labor Day Tournament with a Thursday game against Adelphi University. On Friday, the Wolves will meet Westminster and Western New Mexico. On Saturday, WOU plays Colorado Christian.
Last week, the Wolves were in Honolulu, opening their season in the Magic Island Classic. WOU went 2-2.
The Wolves lost 3-0 San Francisco State (17-25, 13-25, 16-25), then topped Hawaii Pacific 3-0 (25-23, 25-12, 25-22). The following day, WOU came up short against Stanislaus State (26-24, 25-20, 25-18) and finished with a 3-1 win against Hawaii Hilo (25-22, 25-23, 22-25, 25-17).
Opening-game starters for WOU were sophomores Bailee Hartsook, Bella MacLellan, Laney O’Neil and Madison Hornback, junior Isabel Hurliman and senior Delaney Smith.
Through four matches, Hartsook and Hornback lead the team in kills with 36 and 29, respectively. Emily West has a team-high 65 assists. Ally Henry is first in digs with 36. Smith has the most blocks (12).
Cross country
The Wolves begin their 2022 season on Friday, running in the Linfield Harrier Classic at McMinnville.
The WOU men have been picked to finish third in the GNAC, and the women are pegged for fourth.
Simon Fraser and Western Washington were 1-2 in both coaches’ polls. Alaska was ranked third among the women.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.