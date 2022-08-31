WOU Soccer

Abraham Villalobos, a freshman from North Salem High, finishes against Linfield for the first goal from the run of play in Western Oregon men’s soccer history. The Wolves made the goal stand up in a 1-0 exhibition victory last week at McMinnville.

 Photo by Nathan Herde

Itemizer-Observer

It was the first game. And the first home game. And, most important, the first win in Western Oregon men’s soccer history.

