Western Oregon University
WICHITA FALLS, Texas – The Western Oregon football team saw its three-game winning streak snapped as after a hot start, the Wolves cooled off and fell to Midwestern State 26-21 Saturday night at Memorial Stadium.
The Wolves (4-5 overall, 3-4 LSC) scored touchdowns on their first two drives of the game - the first set up by Omari Dixon-Land taking the first offensive play for WOU 67 yards to the MSU 9, scoring three plays later from four yards out to make it 7-0 with 11:46 left in the first quarter. After forcing the Mustangs (5-4, 4-3) to punt on their next possession - the Wolves again drove for a touchdown with Dixon-Land ending the drive with a 4-yard plunge to make it 14-0 with 4:26 left in the first quarter.
That’s when WOU went cold offensively and MSU picked up the pace. The Mustangs scored the next 26 points - capped by a touchdown run with 18 seconds left in the third quarter to make it 26-14.
The Wolves got something going again with a 14-play, 70-yard drive that took 4:41 off the clock in the fourth quarter that was capped by a Logan Reese 8-yard touchdown reception from Gannon Winker with 4:26 left in the game.
But WOU never got the ball back as MSU ran the clock out - converting two key third-down plays - to hand the Wolves the loss.
The offensive stats were close with the Mustangs outgaining WOU 341-338. A key difference was the Wolves finished with four turnovers compared to none for MSU.
Winker finished 17-for-39 for 204 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. Dixon-Land rushed for a team-high 125 yards and two scores while Marquis Sampson caught five passes for 57 yards and Thomas Wright added four catches for 56 yards.
Defensively, the conference’s leading tackler Jaylin Parnell finished with 14 tackles while Joey Sinclair had eight and Ryan Minniti had six.
The Wolves play their home finale next Saturday against Simon Fraser. Kickoff is set for 1:05 p.m.
WOU volleyball falls in three to Seattle Pacific
The Western Oregon volleyball team lost 3-0 (25-20, 25-19, 25-23) to Seattle Pacific on Saturday night at New PE Building.
The Wolves were led in kills by Sarah Crowell and Madison Hornback with eight kills apiece while Bella MacLellan finished with seven kills and four blocks. Laney O’Neil had a team-high 23 assists while Ally Henry had 14 digs.
WOU returns to action Thursday at Western Washington.
WOU women’s soccer ties with SFU, season comes to a close
The Western Oregon women’s soccer team had a chance to make the postseason, but couldn’t find the goal it needed as it played Simon Fraser to a 0-0 draw Saturday at WOU Soccer Field.
The Wolves (7-6-5 overall, 4-6-4 GNAC) with 16 points finished one point behind the Red Leafs (5-6-7, 4-5-5) for the fourth-and-final spot into the GNAC Championships.
WOU had its chances and controlled play, outshooting SFU 20-7 in the contest and not allowing the Red Leafs a shot on goal (WOU had five), but the Wolves couldn’t find the back of the net.
WOU’s best chance came in the 61st minute as a pass down the right side found Briana Kubli and she took the ball to her left, got an opening and took a shot toward the left side of the goal. However, SFU keeper Nicole Anderson made a diving play to push the ball out of bounds and deny the Wolves’ opportunity.
Lilly Nowatzke and Elizabeth Parker led the Wolves with four shots apiece while Kubli had three. Darien Walton picked up the shutout for WOU.
The Wolves celebrated their lone senior before the game, Erika Gonzalez-Moreno, after a successful four-year career at WOU.
Wolves fall on the road at Montana State Billings
The Western Oregon men’s soccer team scored first, but came up short against Montana State Billings 5-1 Saturday afternoon at Yellowjacket Soccer Field.
WOU’s Ben Mitcheson scored his first goal of the game in the sixth minute - assisted by Harper Neubeck - to give the Wolves (2-12-2, 1-9-1) a 1-0 advantage. That lead stayed until the Yellowjackets (5-8-2, 3-5-2) scored in the 28th minute to even the score and it remained that way until the half.
MSUB then starting in the 61st minute score four goals in a span of seven minutes to build the 5-1 advantage.
WOU was outshot by MSUB 28-7, including 17-3 on shots on goal. Kyle Babcock led the team with three shots in just 25 minutes of action.
The Wolves close out the season 1:30 p.m. Thursday at home against Seattle Pacific.
