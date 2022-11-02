WOU

Western Oregon University

WICHITA FALLS, Texas – The Western Oregon football team saw its three-game winning streak snapped as after a hot start, the Wolves cooled off and fell to Midwestern State 26-21 Saturday night at Memorial Stadium.

