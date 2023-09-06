The Second Annual WOU Football Hall of Fame is this Saturday, 11 a.m., at McArthur Field in Monmouth.
This year the university is inducting its 1985 “Air Wolf” team as well as a selection of outstanding former WOU football athletes.
All inductees and their guests are invited to join in a special tailgate celebration on the lawn inside the stadium near the scoreboard for the best seats in the house.
Guests will enjoy food, beverages, music, connecting with former athletes and free entry into the game.
WOU takes on Lincoln University during the first home game.
WOU women’s soccer starts 2-0 after beating CCU 2-1
The Western Oregon women’s soccer team got two goals from senior Chloe Smith early in the first half and it was enough to defeat Colorado Christian 2-1 Sunday afternoon at WOU Turf Field.
WOU (2-0 overall) controlled the tempo in the first half which led to a Smith penalty kick goal at the 15:31 mark. Soon after her first goal, Smith picked the ball off a CCU (0-2) pass a few yards outside of the goal box. She flipped into two quick dribbles before firing a shot into the top left corner to make it 2-0 in the 17th minute.
The Cougars cut the WOU lead to one with a goal in the 65th minute, but couldn’t find the equalizer.
Both WOU and CCU ended with 15 shots, but WOU finished with more shots on goal (7-5).
WOU returns to action Thursday as it travels to take on University of Colorado at Colorado Springs with a 6 p.m. start.
WOU volleyball starts the season 4-0
For the first time since 1999, the Western Oregon volleyball team has started 4-0 on the season after sweeping Academy of Art (25-20, 25-10, 25-20) and Fresno Pacific (25-19, 25-23, 26-24) on Saturday at the Stanislaus State Tournament at Fitzpatrick Arena.
The start matches the 1999 team started 4-0 before losing its next contest - but would go 27-6 on the season and make it to the NAIA National Tournament. The last team to start 5-0 was the 1998 squad which started 9-0. The best start in WOU history was the 1996 team that started 14-0.
As for the action Saturday, WOU defeated Academy of Art in the morning - no set within five points. Madison Hornback led the team with 11 kills, four block assists and eight digs (only match in the tourney she didn’t finish with double-digit kills and digs) while Bailee Hartsook added 10 kills, Laney O’Neill had a team-best 14 assists while Sophie Matlock had a team-high 18 digs.
In the afternoon matchup with Fresno Pacific, the contest was closer in terms of points - but not sets as WOU walked away with its third sweep of the tournament (lost just one set during the tournament). Hornback had 12 kills and 10 digs, Hartsook had seven kills, Kealani Rosa had a team-high 14 assists with four digs and two aces and Bella MacLellan had a WOU-best four block assists to go along with six kills.
Hornback earned Stan State Tournament MVP honors while Hartsook was also named to the all-tournament team.
WOU returns to action Thursday at the Mountain Lion Classic against host UC Colorado Springs at noon (PT).
