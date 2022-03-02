Itemizer-Observer
Men’s basketball
Western Oregon and all eight other Great Northwest Athletic Conference teams will take part in the league tournament this week, hosted by Saint Martin’s.
The Wolves, seeded ninth, will face eighth-seeded Western Washington in a 4:30 p.m. Wednesday first-round game. The winner will be in Thursday’s quarterfinals against Saint Martin’s at 7:30 p.m.
The top four seeds, in order, are Saint Martin’s, Northwest Nazarene, Alaska Anchorage and Montana State Billings.
Western Oregon finished the regular season at 6-10 in league play and 7-17 overall.
The Wolves capped their regular season with three games last week. On Feb. 21, they defeated Western Washington 89-65 at Monmouth. Cameron Cranston, junior guard, paced five Wolves in double figures with 20 points. He added seven rebounds. Freshman guard RJ Veliz scored 17 points off the bench. Other starters scoring well were junior Yosani Clay (16 points) and senior Tyreek Price (15) in the backcourt and 6-10 junior forward John Morrill-Keeler (15 with a game-high 12 rebounds).
The Wolves then flew to Alaska to play at Anchorage and Fairbanks. They defeated Anchorage 85-78 and lost 89-83 to Fairbanks.
The Wolves led Anchorage for more than 36 of the 40 minutes and by as many as 17 points. Anchorage closed to within five in the final minute.
WOU had very balanced scoring, led by Clay, who scored 21 points. Cranston had 19, Morrill-Keeler 18 and Price 17. Clay shared game scoring honors and led everyone in assists with eight.
In the Fairbanks game, with Cranston idled by a minor injury, the Wolves hit 15 of 34 shots from 3-point distance and got 18 points from Price, who was 5 of 10 on 3’s. Clay scored 17 points and added six assists and six steals. Junior guard Daisone Hughes had 17 points and eight rebounds. Sophomore guard Collin Warmouth made 5 of 6 from beyond the arc for 15 points. Morrill-Keeler wound up with 12 points and seven rebounds.
Women’s basketball
The Wolves will open the GNAC tournament at Lacey, Wash., with a first-round match against host Saint Martin’s at 2:15 p.m. Wednesday.
Western Oregon is seeded eighth out of nine teams after finishing the regular season with a 5-13 GNAC record (9-16 overall).
Saint Martin’s is the No. 9 seed.
The top four seeds in the conference tourney, in order, are Western Washington, Alaska Anchorage, Central Washington and Northwest Nazarene.
The WOU-Saint Martin’s winner will advance to a 2:15 p.m. Thursday quarterfinal game against Western Washington.
Last week, the Wolves dropped their first of three games 61-59 in overtime at home to Seattle Pacific. Sophomore guard Cali McClave had a game-leading 15 points for Western Oregon, and junior guard Tresai McCarver had 14 points with game highs of 10 rebounds and five assists.
WOU led 24-21 at the half, fell behind by 13 points and went on a 13-0 run.
With 34 seconds to go, freshman guard Madisyn Clark hit one of two free throws to slice SPU’s lead to 53-51. WOU rebounded a missed field-goal attempt and called time out with 3.3 seconds left. McCarver was bumped going up, earning two free throws with 0.6 seconds remaining. She made both, and the teams went to OT.
Seattle Pacific led 59-58 with one minute remaining and got to the foul line with 30 seconds on the clock. A free throw made the score 60-58. WOU sophomore guard Princy Paaluhi-Caulk drew a two-shot foul but made only one with 20.4 seconds to go. The Wolves fouled, and SPU sank one of two. Western Oregon called a time out with 15.3 seconds left, down 61-59. Junior guard Casandra White missed a 15-footer just before the buzzer, though.
Western Oregon then went on the road and split with the Alaska schools. The Wolves lost 66-65 at Anchorage, then downed Fairbanks 82-70.
In the Anchorage game at Alaska Airlines Center, WOU and the host Seawolves were neck and neck all the way. At the half, Anchorage led 33-32. despite 11 points and six rebounds by Cali McClave.
Paaluhi-Caulk made a 16-footer off the dribble with 1.9 seconds to give WOU a 65-63 lead.
After a timeout, Anchorage inbounded the ball in frontcourt and threw it to Jahnna Hajdukovich, who swished a 3-pointer at the buzzer to pull out the victory.
It was the Seawolves’ 35th consecutive win over Western Oregon, which had only nine players and was missing, among others, leading scorer and rebounder Meadow Aragon. McClave finished with 15 points. Paaluhi-Caulk had 15, and McCarver got 13 points and nine assists.
At Fairbanks, McCarver and Paaluhi-Caulk each scored 13 points. McCarver added six rebounds and five assists, and Paaluhi-Caulk had five rebounds and four assists.
Ana McClave, a freshman guard, scored 11 points and grabbed five rebounds, and sophomore center Alexis Wright had 10 points and seven boards.
Western Oregon shot .500 from the field for the game and outscored Fairbanks 50-36 in the middle quarters.
Track and field
An excellent two days in Spokane, Wash., resulted in Western Oregon placing second in the GNAC women’s indoor track and field championships and third in the men’s meet.
The women tied their highest finish in the conference championships since 2004 with 115 points, the most at the meet for WOU since it got 118 in 2005.
Simon Fraser won the women’s title with 124 points. Western Washington was third with 113, and Central Washington took fourth with 106.
The Western Oregon men had their best finish since they were third in 2018. They scored 107 1/3 points, their most points since 2013.
Western Washington claimed the men’s crown with 171 points. Simon Fraser edged WOU for second, totaling 110. Alaska Anchorage finished fourth with 83.
The Wolves next will send a contingent to the NCAA Division II Indoor Nationals March 11-12 at Pittsburg, Kansas. The entry list was to be announced Tuesday.
At the GNAC championships, WOU had 15 top-five finishes in the women’s meet and 11 in the men’s competition.
Conference titles at The Podium indoor facility went to Jenelle Hurley in the pentathlon, Ana Popchock in the women’s triple jump and Moana Gianotti in the women’s shot put.
Hurley bettered her school record, scoring 3,457 points to defeat second-place Aliyah Dawkins by 117. She had set the old mark of 3,436 on Feb. 4 at Spokane.
Placing second: Jenelle Hurley, women’s long jump; Caitlin Heldt, women’s 5,000 meters; Moana Gianotti, women’s weight throw; Justin Conklin, men’s 60 hurdles; Dominique Loggins, men’s 60; Owen Collins, men’s shot put; Marlon Harrison, men’s triple jump; Sam Cole, men’s weight throw; and the men’s distance medley relay team of Keeton Sanchez, Caleb Southworth, Easton Pomrankey and Hunter Hutton.
Finishing third: Ana Popchock, women’s 60 hurdles; JJ Walker, heptathlon; and Sam Cole, men’s shot put.
Popchock tied her school record in the 60 hurdles, finishing in 8.83 seconds.
Fourths went to: Kaylin Cantu, women’s 5,000; Maliyah Thompson, women’s 60 hurdles; the women’s distance medley team of Lindie Larson, Madeline Lambing, Kaitlyn Kruse and Katie Chapman; Hunter Huton, men’s mile; and Owen Collins, men’s weight throw.
Thompson’s 8.84 ranks second all-time at Western Oregon.
Earning fifth place: Luz Garcia, women’s 5,000; Maliyah Thompson, women’s 60; Halle Hargett, women’s shot put; Caitlin Heldt, women’s 3,000; the women’s 4x400 relay team of Jenelle Hurley, Maliyah Thompson, Madeline Lambing and Jessy Hart; and Gabe Arce-Torres, men’s 200.
Thompson posted the second-fastest women’s 60 in WOU history, 7.77.
Baseball
GNAC play begins for Western Oregon (6-6) with four games at home this week. The Wolves will welcome Montana State Billings for doubleheaders at noon Friday and Saturday.
Last week, the Wolves dropped a non-league doubleheader at Central Washington, 7-6 and 9-2.
Western Oregon led 6-0 through four innings of the first game, but gave up six runs in the nightcap to trail 8-0.
WOU managed only four hits in the second game.
For the weekend, Wolves freshman catcher John Stark was 3 for 8 with three RBIs. In Game 1, junior outfielder Jackson Holstad from Central High went 2 for 5 with two runs scored and one RBI.
Softball
The final week of nonleague play has WOU at Western Washington for two games on Friday and at Saint Martin’s for two games on Saturday.
Last week, the Wolves (12-5) capped a four-day, six-game run in Hawaii with a 1-1 split versus Chaminade, then took two of two at home against Montana State Billings, 10-2, 9-0, both in five innings.
Two Sunday games against MSU Billings were called off because of rain.
Western Oregon won the opener against Chaminade 4-1, then lost 3-0.
Junior Chelsea Smith ran her season record to 6-0 with a six-inning appearance in the first game. She gave up one run on five hits and three walks.
Sophomore catcher Natalie Willoughby hit a two-run home run in the first to give WOU the lead for good.
Chaminade got all its runs in Game 2 in the first inning as WOU scattered seven hits.
The Wolves were 3-3 on the trip.
The first game with MSU Billings took nearly three hours because of two rain delays. For WOU, junior outfielder Kirah McGlothan was 3 for 3 with an RBI and three runs scored, and Smith gave up three hits and struck out nine over the five innings to improve to 7-0.
In Game 2, senior infielder Logan Carlos, freshman outfielder Maddie Doig from Dallas High and Willoughby homered in a span of four batters to lead a six-run second inning. Carlos finished 3 for 3 with four RBIs (three on her HR) and two runs. Willoughby had three RBIs, two on her homer. Senior left-hander Maddie Mayer (4-1) allowed two hits and fanned four in five innings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.